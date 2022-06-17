ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary Esther, FL

LETTER: We lost a neighbor today

By Letter to the editor
 2 days ago

The owner of the Neighborhood Café in Mary Esther just passed away after a long battle with cancer. I’m just a long-time customer, not family, but I wanted to make sure that this got said.

We lost a neighbor today. We lost him to a malignant foe. One that he had long battled, as he had battled other foes before. Foes from without and within.

We lost a neighbor today. One who understood what it meant to be a neighbor. So much so that he called the tiny kingdom that was his restaurant, The Neighborhood Café. It was a small place, though somehow, as with all such places, the inside seemed far too large to be contained by the modest exterior. Its ruler was a big man, with a bald head, and a gruff voice, that was belied by a ready and ofttimes, mischievous, smile. All were welcomed there, and each person treated as an honored guest. And while no gastronom’s delight, the food was good, and wholesome, and filled the belly as it warmed the soul. And upon leaving, many of those passing through the lone door, seemed to walk just a little lighter, as though their spirit was not quite so heavy.

We lost a neighbor today. We lost a man who made the world a better place, one meal at a time.

We lost a neighbor today. And the world will be a poorer place for it.

Goodbye, Richard. You will be missed.

— David M. Hogg, Fort Walton Beach

