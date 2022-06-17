ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shalimar, FL

LETTER: Potholes galore on Eglin Parkway

By Letter to the editor
Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
 2 days ago

Maybe the county has this on its radar, but it seems like it is well overdue to resurface Eglin Parkway from the Cinco Bayou bridge north to Shalimar Elementary School at minimum. We are dodging potholes or losing car parts when we don’t miss them.

Can the resurfacing crews smooth around the “manhole covers” also? The bad ones can really jolt a vehicle. Are we due for this work, Okaloosa County?

We all see various furniture items by the road throughout the year. Some are quite worn and may be ready for the rubbish heap, and some are quite usable, at least until they get soaked by sprinklers or rain. I am sure the Salvation Army, Goodwill and Waterfront Mission would come and pick up usable furniture that you no longer want. Please give them a call to recycle usable furniture or electronics that still work. If it is not usable furniture, a call to Waste Management for a bulk pickup can get the large items off your front yard sooner.

— Jim Harriott, Shalimar

