Can any United States governmental infraction compare to Jan. 6, 2021? What depiction of evidence could be more clearly presented than that which has come to view?

Donald Trump, and a number of former Trump staffers and supporters have been investigated and found in violation of various rules, laws and constitutional infractions. Quite a few have been revealed to the public, many of them several months ago, and some even more than a year ago.

Why is our correctional system so overcome with delays and obstructions invoked by “connected” defense attorneys? Will true justice ever be served?

— Jim Brickell, Niceville

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: LETTER: Will true justice ever be served?