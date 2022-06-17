LETTER: Will true justice ever be served?
Can any United States governmental infraction compare to Jan. 6, 2021? What depiction of evidence could be more clearly presented than that which has come to view?
Donald Trump, and a number of former Trump staffers and supporters have been investigated and found in violation of various rules, laws and constitutional infractions. Quite a few have been revealed to the public, many of them several months ago, and some even more than a year ago.
Why is our correctional system so overcome with delays and obstructions invoked by “connected” defense attorneys? Will true justice ever be served?
— Jim Brickell, Niceville
