Michigan high school girls soccer Div. 4 final: R.O. Shrine edges Kalamazoo Christian, 1-0

By Chandler Engelbrecht, Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago
EAST LANSING — Royal Oak Shrine did it again.

For the second time in four years, the Knights are Division 4 girls soccer champions. Royal Oak Shrine claimed the title with a 1-0 win over Kalamazoo Christian on Friday at the DeMartin Soccer Complex.

A scoreless first half saw terrific defensive play by both squads. Shrine junior forward Norah Tisko found the back of the net on a header in the 49th minute to put Royal Oak Shrine on the scoreboard.

The rest of the game saw Kalamazoo Christian keeping Shrine goalkeeper Elena Gallagher busy, but the Comets couldn't break through.

Knights head coach Mark Soma said his team's championship desire stemmed from its 5-0 loss to North Muskegon in the title game last season.

"We were good last year, but we got beat by a better team in North Muskegon," said Soma, in his 22nd year at Shrine. "They were a talented group and they deserved to win, but the girls that played last year wanted another taste of what it was like."

Almost every player on the Knights' roster played Friday, a decision Soma made to ensure his team wouldn't get exhausted in the mid-80s heat.

Soma's decision appeared to immediately pay off after Shrine senior Bridgette Drouillard found Tisko for the game's lone goal.

"We told the girls at halftime, if they just get backside, we'd have two or three (more) chances in the first half," Soma said. "I said, 'Be hungry for a goal.' Well, somebody was hungry."

Shrine's performance in the title game showcased the team's best skill, Soma said: teamwork.

"For years, girls have left Shrine to go other places to win championships," Soma said. "We want them to stay. I'm hoping they will now."

In its path to the finals, Royal Oak Shrine defeated Clarkston Everest Collegiate and Plymouth Christian Academy . In the semifinals, the Knights topped Bad Axe, 2-1, in overtime.

The Knights' previous state title also came against the Comets; in 2019, Shrine bested Kalamazoo Christian, 4-0.

"It was a good season," said Kalamazoo Christian head coach Jay Allen, who was looking for the Comets' first title since 2008. "We started off a little rocky, put we pulled forward and now here we are. We really turned a corner after we (lost 3-0 to Richland Gull Lake). We could see things were really starting to click. Not making excuses, but injuries killed us here these last two weeks."

The Comets' path to the final saw them knock off Lansing Christian and St. Joseph Our Lady of the Lake in the regional semifinal and final, respectively. Kalamazoo Christian then bested North Muskgeon in the semifinals.

Allen credited his senior class for ushering the Comets to the championship game, their fourth since 2017.

"There were four of them who actually played the last time we were here," Allen said. "Their goal (since) has been to play today. ... We got here. Like everybody who's come before them, they blazed the trail for Kalamazoo Christian soccer. They continued to set that bar high.

"With the kids we have coming in, we need them to fill those seniors' shoes. We have to get ourselves mentally prepared next January and February. We know what it takes to get here, and our younger classes know it now, too. We'll put forward the work and hopefully things will go our way."

Michigan high school softball: Unionville-Sebewaing wins Division 4 title over Whiteford

EAST LANSING — For the third straight time, Unionville-Sebewaing softball is on top of the mountain in Division 4. The Patriots bested Ottawa Lake Whiteford 4-1 on Saturday in Secchia Stadium on Michigan State's campus. Unionville-Sebewaing previously won the 2019 and 2021 state finals over Kalamazoo Christian and Rudyard, respectively. The 2020 final was canceled due to COVID-19. In total, the Patriots now have eight state titles alongside three runner-up finishes.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan high school baseball: Orchard Lake St. Mary's defeats GP North in Division 1, 1-0

EAST LANSING — Grosse Pointe North had the situation it wanted with Drew Hill at the plate and the winning run on base, but even that couldn't stop Orchard Lake St. Mary's date with history. Hill grounded out to Blake Grimmer at first base and the Eaglets defeated the Norsemen, 1-0, at Michigan State's McLane Stadium to win the Division 1 state championship. St. Mary's finished the season 44-0,  capping a dominant first season in Division 1.  ...
GROSSE POINTE, MI
Michigan high school baseball: Riverview Richard outlasts Beal City, 4-3, for Division 4 title

EAST LANSING — Riverview Richard coach Mike Magier just wanted a ground ball to end the game. Freshman left-hander Drew Everingham got it for him, inducing a 6-4-3 double play that clinched the Pioneers' 4-3 win over Beal City in the Division 4 state finals Saturday at Michigan State's McLane Stadium. It's Richard's first state title since 2018. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan football lands three-star TE commit Deakon Tonielli from Illinois for 2023 class

It didn't take long for three-star tight end Deakon Tonielli to make up his mind. Tonielli took an official visit to Ann Arbor this weekend, and by Sunday afternoon he committed to Michigan football. His verbal pledge gives the Wolverines seven commitments in the 2023 class and bumped the group's ranking to 35th nationally and 10th in the Big Ten.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Meijer LPGA Classic veteran volunteer: 'A joy to be out here'

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — It takes an army of volunteers to pull off the Meijer LPGA Classic every year, and this year is no exception. Volunteer organizers say more than 1,000 people will pitch in to support the 2022 tournament at Blythefield Country Club. Among them is Shelly Manning — an LPGA veteran volunteer […]
KENT COUNTY, MI
20 Minute Dundee Michigan Fireworks Show Goes Off in Just 30 Seconds

A fireworks display in Southeast Michigan that was supposed to go on for about 20 minutes was over almost as soon as it started. The whole thing lasted just over 30 seconds. Those who were in attendance at the Dundee Mayfly Music Festival, held at the city's Wolverine Park Friday night (6/17) were expecting to see a fireworks display that was billed to be a 20-minute show.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan now recognizes Juneteenth as state holiday

LANSING, Mich. – A proclamation was issued declaring June 19, 2022, as Juneteenth Celebration Day in Michigan. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II issued the proclamation jointly on June 19, 2022. “Juneteenth marks a crucial day in our nation’s history to recognize the important progress...
MICHIGAN STATE
Five City Names that Michiganders Say Wrong!

With cities like Christmas, Bad Axe, Hell, and Paradise, there are no surprises when it comes to unusual and unique names in the state of Michigan. As a recent transplant, it is extremely hard and extremely funny to hear me pronounce these names. Luckily, I have a friend from Michigan, Laura, and Joe to help out.
MICHIGAN STATE
