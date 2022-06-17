ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Montgomery County DA investigating Hatfield officer-involved shooting

By Jo Ciavaglia, Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hdsbg_0gEM74No00

A Hatfield Township police officer shot and injured a 29-year-old man early Friday morning after a resident reported seeing a man run through her backyard and hide in a neighboring property.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele did not identify the police officer who shot the man or the shooting victim, who is hospitalized, according to a press release announcing where Steele announced office is investigating the shooting.

Hatfield Township police were called to the scene on Leon Drive around 7:30 a.m. and quickly found the man hiding between two woodpiles, according to the release.

An initial investigation indicated that police ordered the man to come out and show his hands, but he did not comply, Steele said. After an officer deployed an electroshock device, the man ran at a police officer who fired his weapon and struck the male.

A knife was recovered at the scene, but the press release did not say if the man was armed with the weapon when he was shot.

Police immediately provided aid to the man, who was transported to Grandview Hospital and was undergoing surgery as of Friday afternoon, the release said.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office asks anyone with information on the incident to contact Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3368.

31-year-old woman killed, children safeGrandfather talks of 'rock star' response by little girl after her mom was killed in their Northampton home

More on the most recent Bucks jail deathNew Hope man died by suicide in Bucks County jail, coroner says

Comments / 1

Related
PennLive.com

False active shooter social media post leads to lockdown in Chester County

A man is in custody following an accident Friday involving a stolen vehicle, which led to a brief foot pursuit by police in Parkesburg, Chester County The incident caused community panic after a post on social media falsely claimed there was an active shooter incident and lockdowns at local day care centers. The post quickly went viral, and police and the day care centers were deluged with calls.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

4-year-old hurt in DUI crash in Lehigh County, cops say

A 4-year-old boy was hurt in a drunken driving crash last month along Scheirers Road in Lowhill Township, state police said. The single-vehicle accident happened on May 23 at 10:48 a.m. The driver, Kellsie Demkovitz, 25 of Alburtis, whom Pennsylvania State Police in Fogelsville identified as the child’s mother, was operating a 2009 Honda at the time of the crash.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Former Schwenksville, Pottstown Women ‘Most Wanted’

NORRISTOWN PA – Two women – one of whom once lived in Schwenksville; the other, in Pottstown – rank first and third, respectively, on the current list of “most wanted criminal fugitives” being sought by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The list was made available Monday (June 20, 2022) online.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Camden Dad Killed In Shooting

A 37-year-old dad was killed in a Camden shooting over the weekend, authorities said. Charles Copling, III was found with gunshot wounds just before midnight on the 1200 block of Decatur Street Friday, June 17, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said. Officers transported him to Cooper University Hospital, where...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
New Hope, PA
County
Montgomery County, PA
City
Hatfield, PA
Hatfield, PA
Crime & Safety
Daily Local News

False active shooter social media post causes community stir in Chester County

PARKESBURG—A man is in custody following an accident Friday involving a stolen vehicle, which led to a brief foot pursuit by police in Parkesburg. The incident caused community panic after a post on social media falsely claimed there was an active shooter incident and lockdowns at local day care centers. The post quickly went viral, and police and the day care centers were deluged with calls.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Suicide#County Jail#Violent Crime#Grandview Hospital
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Arrest Man With Loaded 9MM Handgun

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun charges. Authorities state that on June 11 at approximately 7:11 p.m., members of Wilmington’s Street Crimes Unit were in the 2200 block of North Washington Street when they observed an occupied vehicle parked directly in front of a fire hydrant. Police made contact with the operator, 19-year-old Zyaire Benson. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun. Benson was taken into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
abc27.com

Two teenagers killed in crash in Lancaster County

EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two teenagers were killed in a crash in East Earl Township, Lancaster County on Saturday, June 18. According to East Earl Township Police, a 15-year-old girl from Mohnton, Berks County was driving a 2021 Chevy Equinox and traveling north in the 1500 block of Springville Road, also known as PA Route 897 at 11:10 a.m., when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree in the area of the windshield.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sanatogapost.com

KOP Woman Cited in Fight; Pottstown Woman, as Pickpocket

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A 28-year-old King of Prussia woman was cited twice by Pennsylvania State Police after she began fighting with another woman at the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue, according to a report issued Thursday (June 16, 2022) from the Troop K Barracks in Skippack.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

37-year-old Man Shot and Killed in Camden, NJ

Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man in Camden on Friday. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says just before noon Friday, officers with the Camden County Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Decatur Street in Camden after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. There, cops, "located...
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

Man Shot Twice In Head, Killed In Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man was shot twice in the head and killed on the edge of the Juniata Park section of Philadelphia on Sunday night. The shooting happened at the intersection of Castor Avenue and Wingohocking Street around 8:20 p.m. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. No weapon was recovered, and no arrests were made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
local21news.com

Fatal crash in East Earl Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — At 11:24 a.m., 511PA reported a vehicle crash on PA 897 both directions between Meetinghouse Rd. and Gault Rd have been affected. According to police, the vehicle crash was fatal. It is unknown how many people were involved at this time. Police say the roads...
EAST EARL, PA
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Arrest Man on Firearm Charges

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun charges. On June 10 at approximately 7:11 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 2700 block of North Tatnall Street when they made contact with 21-year-old Darrell Boyd. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded .40 caliber handgun. Police took Boyd into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
Bucks County Courier Times

Bucks County Courier Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
566K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Levittown, PA from Bucks County Courier Times.

 http://buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy