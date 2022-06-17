ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Warner Bros. is under pressure to address 'The Flash' star Ezra Miller's spiraling legal scandals

By Sarah Whitten, @sarahwhit10
CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEzra Miller has come under scrutiny in recent months for a pattern of disturbing behavior and allegations of misconduct. These allegations against Miller come almost a year before Warner Bros. is slated to release "The Flash," a $100 million film that is part of the studio's DC franchise. Warner...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 8

Shadowdancer andy
2d ago

His career is in the dumps, it is over. He might as well meet his maker at this point. He is dead as a dead parrot, pining for the fjords.

Reply
5
Sam Aran
1d ago

What happened WB?!? You were so quick to axe Depp after 1 accusation, yet hesitant when Miller has done more harm to women in a few months than Depp has his entire life......

Reply(1)
6
Related
ETOnline.com

Ezra Miller Accused of Grooming and Brainwashing 18-Year-Old, Ordered to Stay Away

The parents of a teenager have accused Ezra Miller of physically and emotionally abusing their daughter and alleged that the actor has groomed her since she was 12 years old. According to a petition for a protection order/restraining order filed on June 7 in Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court and obtained by ET, the parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes -- Chase Iron Eyes and Sara Jumping Eagle -- claim the Fantastic Beasts actor "uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata. Ezra has brainwashed Tokata. Ezra Miller has ensured that Tokata is without a phone and has given her bankcard to another of his workers." Chase and Sara also claim that Miller, 29, told Tokata about the actor's sex addiction and that they had been raped at 14, which her parents allege appear to be "means to gain trust from a potential victim."
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

DC Films Exec Confirms Plans to Recast Amber Heard in Aquaman 2

It's no secret that fans of the DC Extended Universe are hell-bent on seeing Amber Heard get fired from the Aquaman franchise and the movement has been going on for years now. For a time, it seemed like Warner Bros. and DC Films didn't want to meddle with Amber's legal issues with her former spouse Johnny Depp. However, in a shocking new development, the ever-so-controversial star nearly got removed from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

‘Mini R. Kelly Situation’: Mom Claims Ezra Miller Physically Assaulted Her, Brainwashed 18-Year-Old

Click here to read the full article. The parents of Gibson Iron Eyes — a Standing Rock activist who Ezra Miller met when Gibson was 12 — are seeking a protective order on behalf of the now-18-year-old, according to documents obtained by Rolling Stone. Gibson’s parents claim their child is facing mental health struggles, is being groomed and controlled by Miller, and that the actor gave them a high dose of LSD earlier this year. In documents filed at the Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court on Tuesday, Gibson’s parents — Chase Iron Eyes and Sara Jumping Eagle — filed a petition...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Hawaii State
Deadline

Two Actors Dead, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Crew From Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’

Click here to read the full article. Crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One.  The accident left two actors dead and six other crew members injured, officials said. The victims were not identified at first. The Baja California Department of Culture said later that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died. The accident happened on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia. The Chosen One series is about a 12-year-old boy who learns...
NFL
OK! Magazine

Elon Musk Breaks Silence On Amber Heard & Johnny Depp's $50 Million Defamation Trial

Elon Musk finally shared his opinion on the bombshell defamation case everyone is talking about — and he's wishing both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp the best no matter the outcome.Shortly after filing for divorce from Depp in 2016, Heard had an on-off relationship with the tech mogul over the next few years. His name came up multiple times throughout the trial, from discussing the seriousness of their relationship to addressing the rumors they had been in a legal battle over frozen embryos.Although Musk had previously been tightlipped on the sometimes scandalous court proceedings, he offered well wishes to the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezra Miller
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Extended Universe#Gibson Iron Eyes#Standing Rock#Chase Iron Eyes#Orde
Rolling Stone

Sorry to Be the One to Say It, but Ryan Gosling Is Giving Major Cringe as Ken in ‘Barbie’

Click here to read the full article. To say we’re ready for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is an understatement. Margot Robbie looks gorgeous as the film’s protagonist, and Gerwig’s Lady Bird and Little Women were Oscar-nominated masterpieces. But on Wednesday, Warner Brothers released the first look at Ryan Gosling as Ken. And it’s giving full camp, full cringe. We’re not sure how Mattel is going to feel about this. With his platinum locks, light-wash denim vest, and Calvin Klein-inspired underwear peeking over his low-rise jeans, we’re already lining up therapy appointments for the nightmares this is sure to give us. La La Land homeboy looks like one of those...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
International Business Times

Twitter Reacts To Testimony Jason Momoa Fought To Keep Amber Heard In 'Aquaman 2'

Jason Momoa wanted Amber Heard to reprise her role in "Aquaman 2," according to new testimony, and Twitter users have mixed opinions about it. Entertainment Consultant and former producer Kathryn Arnold took the stand on Monday as one of Heard's witnesses in her ongoing defamation trial against Johnny Depp in Fairfax, Virginia. According to her, lead star Momoa and director James Wan were allegedly "committed to [Heard]" and "adamant she was in the film," ET Canada reported.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy