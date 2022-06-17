ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightyear review: Taking fun to infinity and beyond

Digital Trends
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether it’s a film about a rat who dreams of becoming a French chef or a teenage girl who becomes a giant red panda when she’s excited, Pixar makes it look easy to create great films, no matter how wild the premise. Lightyear might offer the studio’s...

www.digitaltrends.com

IndieWire

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ Same-Sex Kiss in ‘Lightyear’ Is Up for Debate, Banned in Saudi Arabia

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans has no time for the debate over the same-sex kiss in “Lightyear.” The MCU alum voices the titular Buzz Lightyear in the Disney/Pixar animated film, in theaters June 17. Uzo Aduba plays fellow scientist Hawthorne, who is married to another woman. A kiss between her and her wife was cut from the film and later reinstated amid the “Don’t Say Gay” bill-backing backlash toward Disney. The film is currently banned from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait due to LGBTQ+ themes — not unexpected over some Middle Eastern...
epicstream.com

Disney's Lightyear Officially Banned in Several Countries, Here's Why

Disney Pixar's latest offering, Lightyear is causing quite the controversy ahead of its worldwide theatrical release this week. The Toy Story spinoff film, which serves as the origin story of Buzz Lightyear has officially been banned in several countries — including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Malaysia, and Indonesia for reasons you already might have guessed.
hypebeast.com

Here's Why Tim Allen Did Not Voice Buzz in 'Lightyear'

With Lightyear making a premiere on the 17th, many fans that grew up with the franchise and animated characters are wondering why Tim Allen was not called upon for his work as Buzz. Landing the role as the voice of the Space Ranger back in 1995 with the original Toy Story, and spanning into numerous works with the IP up until the more recent Toy Story 4 in 2019 — that’s almost 25 years — many were left scratching their heads when it was announced that Chris Evans would be voicing the younger Buzz in Lightyear.
The Hollywood Reporter

Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’: Film Review

The conflict in Pixar’s ageless 1995 breakthrough feature, Toy Story, hinged on the displacement anxiety of old-fashioned pull-string cowboy doll Woody when his young owner Andy acquired a popular new action figure called Buzz Lightyear. The movie named for that Space Ranger, Lightyear, extends the Toy Story franchise by showing us the sci-fi adventure that hooked Andy on the character and inspired the merch. This is a funny spinoff with suspense and heart, a captivatingly spirited toon take on splashy live-action retro popcorn entertainment. The title character is given splendid voice by Chris Evans, balancing heroism and human fallibility with...
deseret.com

‘Lightyear’ has already been banned in 14 countries— before its official release

Disney and Pixar’s newest film, “Lightyear,’’ will hit theaters this week, but some countries have opted to not show — or to outright ban — the movie. The film’s portrayal of an LGBTQ character is fueling the controversy. As of Tuesday, 14 countries said they will not allow the film to be played likely because of that character’s on-screen kiss.
disneydining.com

Disney Producer says no Controversial Content in “Lightyear” film will be cut, citing its “importance” to the storyline

Representatives from some countries have asked Disney and PIXAR to cut or modify parts of its newest animated film because of content that either depicts a criminal offense or violates media content standards in their respective countries, but PIXAR refuses to do so, though the studios have made multiple content changes in other films over the years.
Decider.com

Is ‘Lightyear’ Streaming on Disney+, HBO Max, or Netflix?

Buzz Lightyear is going to infinity and beyond this weekend, but he won’t be falling with style onto streaming just yet. Lightyear, the new Toy Story spin-off movie from Disney-Pixar, is opening in theaters everywhere on Friday. The animated movie, which features the voice of Chris Evans as Buzz Lightyear, is intended to be the sci-fi movie that inspired the Buzz Lightyear toy that we all know and love from Toy Story. It’s an epic space adventure about the titular space ranger, who, alongside his crew, is marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth. In addition to Captain America,...
AFP

'Lightyear' makers unfazed by bans in places with 'backward beliefs'

The makers of Disney-Pixar's new blockbuster about Buzz Lightyear told AFP on Thursday that they were warned of a likely backlash against the same-sex marriage it features, but did not care. "We had been warned this would be a likely outcome," producer Galyn Susman told AFP in a Zoom interview. 
People

Kamala Harris to Screen Disney's Lightyear for STEM Students, Military Families on Day of Theatrical Release

After a long day of discussing lead pipes in Pittsburgh and baby formula in Virginia, Vice President Kamala Harris will welcome the weekend with a night of merriment. On Friday evening, Harris is hosting a STEM night at the U.S. Naval Observatory for military families and local students interested in science, technology and space exploration. After hearing from NASA astronauts about the future of space travel, attendees will get to watch Disney/Pixar's latest collaboration, Lightyear, the same day it premieres in theaters.
Collider

'Buzz Lightyear of Star Command' Was the Space Ranger’s First Solo Mission

Out of all the characters made popular by the Toy Story films, there's none more exciting, more daring, or more full of potential than Buzz Lightyear himself. Originally played by Tim Allen, the iconic space ranger became a staple of every kid's childhood in a way that Woody never really could. Of course, Disney saw this almost immediately and capitalized on the character's popularity... and no, we're not talking about Pixar's latest sci-fi endeavor Lightyear, which follows Chris Evans' Buzz in an all-new origin story. Rather, much like how Star Wars has two different versions of The Clone Wars, Disney/Pixar have given us two different solo interpretations of the Star Command legend. While the Toy Story sequels struggled to figure out what to do with Buzz, his first solo venture - Buzz Lightyear of Star Command - made him into an action hero we could all grow to love.
The Verge

Lightyear’s a stiff-as-plastic deconstruction of heroic space dramas

Pixar and Disney have hyped director Angus MacLane’s Lightyear up by making it out as a mysterious reworking of Toy Story’s canon that reveals all-new details about Andy Davis’ favorite space explorer. Though a new version of Buzz anchors the film, its story about how reaching for the stars can lead to people losing hold of the important things right in front of them is actually more about taking its titular astronaut off a pedestal and unpacking why we tend to frame people like him as heroes.
Fatherly

Lightyear Is Not A Toy Story Prequel. It’s Far Weirder Than That

The new Pixar movie Lightyear is a spin-off of the Toy Story franchise. If you wanted to stay sane you could just leave it at that. But, if you want to figure out what kind of spinoff Lightyear is, relative to Toy Story, madness may ensue. Is this a sequel to Toy Story? A reboot? A prequel? Or it might be the strangest type of movie of all time, an unholy chimera with a movie category we had to invent: A double Pixar movie, otherwise known as a Pixar-Pixar. What’s that, you ask? Well, it’s a Pixar movie that happens inside of a Pixar movie watched by Pixar characters, but somehow, also, watched by us. Let’s get into it. Only mild spoilers ahead for Lightyear.
ComicBook

Lightyear Reveals Zurg's Identity in Surprising Origin Twist

Disney and Pixar's Lightyear brought everyone's favorite Space Ranger back to the big screen with a brand new origin story. Of course, it would be difficult to tell a big Buzz Lightyear adventure without the character's arch-nemesis, the evil Emperor Zurg, sworn enemy of the Galactic Alliance. Buzz's robot nemesis is the central antagonist in Lightyear, and the film finally pulls back the curtain on the villain's identity, revealing a surprising twist for longtime Toy Story franchise fans.
