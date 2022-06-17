Lightyear review: Taking fun to infinity and beyond

Out of all the characters made popular by the Toy Story films, there's none more exciting, more daring, or more full of potential than Buzz Lightyear himself. Originally played by Tim Allen, the iconic space ranger became a staple of every kid's childhood in a way that Woody never really could. Of course, Disney saw this almost immediately and capitalized on the character's popularity... and no, we're not talking about Pixar's latest sci-fi endeavor Lightyear, which follows Chris Evans' Buzz in an all-new origin story. Rather, much like how Star Wars has two different versions of The Clone Wars, Disney/Pixar have given us two different solo interpretations of the Star Command legend. While the Toy Story sequels struggled to figure out what to do with Buzz, his first solo venture - Buzz Lightyear of Star Command - made him into an action hero we could all grow to love.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO