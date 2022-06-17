Masks on, masks off: Door County COVID-19 activity level drops from 'high' to 'low'

Well, that was thankfully fast.

A week after Door County's COVID-19 activity level rocketed from "low" to "high" under the weekly ratings issued by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Peninsula's level plummeted back to "low" in the CDC's June 16 ratings, without a stop at "medium" in between in either case.

That means people in the county can, for now, stop wearing the face masks that were recommended under CDC guidelines last week if they are indoors in public, although the CDC recommends wearing a mask if riding public transportation even under a low activity level.

The agency, and the Door County Public Health Department, says mask wearing is a personal preference under current conditions, especially for those at high risk for severe illness, such as the elderly and people with compromised immune systems or preexisting conditions. At all three activity levels, the CDC continues to recommend people stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines and get tested for the virus if they show symptoms of COVID-19 infection or have been exposed to someone carrying the virus.

The new "low" rating not only affects residents and visitors to Door County directly but also its many arts and tourist attractions that had recently opened or were about to open for their summer seasons when the "high" rating was handed down. The Peninsula's live theater organizations, for example, were facing a return to limited audience capacities and other potential restrictions had the red alert remained in effect.

The method the CDC uses now to determine activity level in a county is based around the number of positive tests for the pandemic-causing virus per 100,000 people in the county, the number of hospitalizations of people who contracted COVID-19 and the percentage of hospital beds occupied by those with the virus. The CDC updates local activity levels each Thursday.

According to the CDC, Door County saw 180.7 cases per 100,000 in the week from June 9 to 15, a drop from 202.4 the week before. The number of new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people also dropped, from 10.6 to 7.8, and the percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients remained the same at 3.8%.

After 11 of Wisconsin's 72 counties were given a "high" activity rating June 9, only four are at that level as of June 16, with 24 at "medium" and 44 at "low." Brown County also dropped from "high" all the way to "low," while Kewaunee County's level, with 127.24 cases and 7.1 COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000, fell from "medium" to "low."

