Austin, TX

A&M Economist: Austin's real estate market 'beginning to normalize'

By Claire Partain
Austonia
Austonia
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Active listings in Austin swelled by nearly 150% May 2021-2022 as the region begins to recover from the "dangerously low" housing inventory of the pandemic housing frenzy, according to the latest Austin Board of Realtors...

austonia.com

750-unit multifamily luxe development coming to South Austin

A luxury multifamily development is coming to South First Street, adding to the spiking growth of developments in and around downtown. Austin-based developer OHT Partners has plans for two communities with the first to open in late 2023. The first community, Lenox Woods, will include 402 one-and-two-bedroom units. It flexes amenities including two resort-style pools, pickleball courts, a shared work studio, a fitness center, electric vehicle charging stations and a dog park.
Farmshare Austin hosts 'Tomato You-Pick'

Farmshare Austin is a 10-acre organic farm where you can pick tomatoes with help from Farmshare farmers and students! Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow tells us more.
Welcome to Texas! No pandemic pause for companies moving to and expanding in the Lone Star State

During a pandemic that brought the global economy to a crawl, Texas not only held on to but burnished its reputation as a top spot for business relocations and expansions. State leaders, experts, and executives cite factors that long have made Texas an attractive choice: its business-friendly tax and regulatory environment, location, workforce, quality of life, and relatively low cost of living.
Georgetown, Texas, Is the Fastest Growing City In the Country

All roads led to Georgetown, Texas, in 2021. According to the latest U.S. Census Bureau study, more people moved there than any other city in the entire country last year. From July 2020 to July 2021, Georgetown's population increased by 10.5%—a rate of growth which would reportedly double the city's population in less than seven years. Its 2021 population was estimated at 75,420.
Texas resort begins construction of four new holes

Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa, located on 405 acres of Texas landscape lining the Colorado River outside of Austin and near the city of Bastrop, announced a redesign to its Wolfdancer Golf Club championship course. The renovation, expected to be completed in fall 2022, will transform the layout of the course with four new holes that flow across rolling tree-lined terrain and undulating hills.
Pay up or trickle down: Austin landlords grapple with tax appraisal increases in strained rental market

Travis County landlords are facing sharp increases in inflation-driven costs this year, leaving rental property owners with unappealing choices: absorbing these expenses or passing some of that on to their already-strained tenants.A record 167,869 property owners filed protests against their appraisal notices, including rental property owner Matt Matza. Matza is doubly affected by the city's latest valuations: he's president of rental home financing company Visio Lending and owns two properties in the metro himself.Unlike other homeowners, landlords are not eligible for property tax discounts through the Homestead Act. One-bedroom rents are up 112% this year, even as some landlords,...
Where to Vacation in Texas Now

Austin’s Commodore Perry Estate is a throwback to Gatsby-esque glamour. Ken Fulk, for those who don’t know the name, is the guy who turned a former S&M leather factory in San Francisco into his design studio. He created a bohemian Manhattan terrace for Gigi Hadid, designed an art deco Miami hotel for Pharrell Williams, and once co-hosted a Dallas party with Brian Bolke, casting shirtless men in safety vests and hard hats (branded with his name) as crystal-goblet-carrying cocktail waiters. He’s as colorful and theatrical as his layered, patterned interiors. And he was the perfect choice to put the “Great” back in the Gatsby-esque mansion known as the Commodore Perry Estate in Austin.
Dripping Springs, Texas, Is the Charming Hill Country Town To Put on Your Travel List

Texas Hill Country is known for scenic drives, dreamy views, lush landscape, bright wildflowers, and a scattering of small towns that gives you plenty to do in between. It's simply a stunning region to behold, and you don't even have to venture far from the nearest big city. Located just around 40 minutes' drive southwest of Austin, Dripping Springs is undeniably one of Texas Hill Country's best towns worth visiting.
Power outage affects 5,500 customers in southeast Austin fixed

AUSTIN, Texas — A power outage that was affecting 5,500 Austin Energy customers was fixed just over two hours after it was first reported. The outage was reported around 9:45 p.m. in southeast Austin. It was reported restored to all those affected just after midnight. The cause of the...
Austonia

Austonia

Austin, TX
