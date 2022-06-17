ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Residents Of The Meadows Decry Conditions Of Their Roads

By Maura Keene
amherstindy.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReport On The Meeting of The Amherst Planning Board, June 15, 2022. This meeting was held over Zoom and was recorded. It can be viewed here. The meeting began at 6:44 p.m. because Janet McGowan had connection problems, and without her the Board did not have a quorum. Present....

www.amherstindy.org

