Residents Of The Meadows Decry Conditions Of Their Roads

An enthusiastic group of more than 60 people gathered behind the North Amherst Library on Wednesday (6/15) to break ground for the long anticipated expansion and renovation of the building. The North Amherst Library is one of the oldest buildings in town, completed in 1893 in what was the remote northern end of town characterized by farming and factories along the Mill River. The architect was Roswell Putnam (1840–1911) the foremost residential architect in Amherst and Northampton in the last two decades of the 19th century. The library design is in the Queen Anne style which was typical of much of Putnam’s work. The project for the addition took form in 2017 when Town Meeting allocated $50,000 for a design study of the library. In 2018, the Friends of the North Amherst Library requested $45,000 of Community Preservation Act historical preservation funds to begin raising money for a single unisex bathroom and an elevator. Afterwards, an anonymous donor offered to fund a more ambitious expansion of the library to include an accessible addition with two bathrooms, a community meeting room that will accommodate 40-50 people, and a half-floor lift. Kuhn Riddle Architects created the design, and Wright Builders will do the construction. The construction will add 1,210 square feet to the library’s current 926 square foot building and is expected to cost $1.7 million. The library will close in July and construction will likely take 10 or 11 months once begun. The library’s collections will be moved to a space in the nearby Mill District and will remain accessible during construction. In preparation for the renovation/expansion project, the last day of services at the North Amherst Library will be Saturday, June 25. Beginning Monday, June 27, staff will start boxing-up materials in order to get ready for them to be moved to the interim location at 81 Cowls Road (The Mill District).

AMHERST, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO