A GoFundMe page has been established for Andalusia native Jonathan Douglas, who is seeking help from the public to help raise funds for a barostim implant. “Jonathan has been a fighter for the last 22 years. He has faced leukemia, heart attacks, and many other health issues. As his mother, I have watched him win battle after battle. Now, he needs as many warriors backing him for strength and support as quickly as possible,” said his mother, June Simpson.

ANDALUSIA, AL ・ 1 HOUR AGO