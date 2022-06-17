ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Tracy Brooks' injury could turn out to be a blessing in disguise for Salina Liberty

By Arne Green, Salina Journal
 2 days ago
Make no mistake. Nobody hated missing half the Champions Indoor Football regular season more than Tracy Brooks did.

As the league's reigning most valuable player, he watched helplessly as his Salina Liberty teammates battled through injuries, personnel changes and suspensions before a late-season surge propelled them to a No. 2 playoff seed.

A broken forearm may have sidelined him for the better part of six games, but like the Liberty, Brooks persevered. And after returning for the last two weeks of regular season in victories over Topeka and Southwest Kansas, he found that the time away might actually have been a blessing in disguise.

For the first time that he can remember, Brooks goes into the CIF playoffs with a fresh mind and body as the Liberty (7-3) prepare to take on the third-seeded Billings Outlaws (8-3) in a 6:35 p.m. semifinal game Saturday at Tony's Pizza Events Center.

"Before we played Omaha on March 26, I sat in the shower and I asked God for protection," Brooks recalled. "And out of (that game) I got a broken forearm.

"So, I look at it like God saved me from taking the physical punishment to work on other stuff outside of football that I had going on. I look at it as a blessing that I don't have the physical abuse to my body, and right now I'm fresh and ready to go. I'm healthy."

In fact, the first-round playoff bye that came with the No. 2 seed, allowed Brooks to shed the cast that he wore for the previous two games.

"I'm pretty much full go," said Brooks, who with the cast on rushed for 84 yards and three touchdowns the last two games, while catching a pass for another score.

In Brooks' place, rookies Tre Griffin and Tristan Gould filled in nicely, ranking among the league's top 10 rushers while appearing in only seven games each.

"We're glad we recruited a couple of running backs this year to help Tracy with that load, so he would be fresher at crunch time, which is the playoffs," Liberty coach Heron O'Neal said. "They were brought in to be RB2, and then (with Brooks' injury), they became RB1."

But having Brooks back means more than just his on-field production.

"We have our MVP back, and our offense and energy comes from him," said veteran safety Dontra Matthews. "We missed that all season.

"And now he's fresh, he's healthy and he hasn't taken that pounding. He's our workhorse. That's Mr. Liberty."

O'Neal marveled at Brooks' productivity last year, especially in the Liberty's 40-39 Champions Bowl loss to Omaha, where he carried 30 times for 121 yards and a touchdown while much less than 100% physically.

"It's huge just to see him not have to soak his body in all that ice and soak his feet and all that stuff," O'Neal said. "Knowing his legs are underneath him is definitely an advantage, but that's the only advantage, that he only played in two or three games.

"It's good to have him back and especially that leadership he brings to the huddle at crunch time."

The Liberty offense has had its ups and downs during the regular season, especially since starting quarterback Tyrie Adams — the 2021 offensive rookie of the year — signed with the Canadian Football League's Ottawa Redblacks. But they brought in veteran Javin Kilgo for the last two games and appear to have turned the corner.

The receiving corps also will be back at full strength with the return of speedster Ed Smith, who was injured while making a touchdown catch in the Liberty's signature 38-30 road victory against previously unbeaten Sioux City on May 21. Midseason pickup Demarius Washington, who along with Anthony Love gives Kilgo a pair of 6-foot-5 targets, has caught eight scoring passes in the last three games.

The Liberty defense, meanwhile, leads the league in fewest yards and points allowed per game, despite missing safeties Matthews and Dewayne Autrey, who along with O'Neal were suspended for two games — both losses — following a pregame scuffle against Omaha on March 26.

"Looking back, we have missed key players on both sides of the ball, but now everybody is back," Matthews said. "We haven't hit our peak yet."

Matthews has been especially solid on the back end, leading the team with five interceptions, including one in each of the last three games.

"Since I came back from the suspension, I think I've taken my game to another level, but like coach (O'Neal) said, it's the playoffs and it's time to bring it."

The Liberty split with Billings during the regular season, losing on the road, 42-34, on April 10 and then winning at home, 34-19. Salina finished in a three-way with the Outlaws and Omaha at 7-3, but held the tiebreaker against both to receive the first-round bye.

Billings advanced to the semifinals with a 49-40 first-round victory over Wyoming, while Omaha edged Southwest Kansas, 27-21, to set up a semifinal matchup Saturday at No. 1 seed Sioux City. The semifinal winners will meet in the Champions Bowl.

"This team was built for a playoff run, so I don't think this is anything we didn't expect," Matthews said. "We control our own destiny.

"The adversity we faced comes with the game, but for us to be in this position is no surprise."

The fact that the Liberty played in each of the last two Champions Bowls in 2019 and '21 — the 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19 — makes them that much more determined, according to Brooks.

"We let two slip away," he said. "They say the third time is a charm, so we feel like we have to get the job done this time.

"It's all or nothing. We have a team full of veterans and everybody wants the championship."

Comments

