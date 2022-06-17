ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central City, KY

Update: Central City juvenile found safe

By Jana Garrett
 5 days ago

***UPDATE***

Kentucky State Police has located and found McKenzie Miley safe.

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) – A Muhlenberg County juvenile has been reported as missing.

The Kentucky State Police is requesting assistance in its ongoing investigation of locating a missing runaway juvenile. McKenzie Miley, 17, of Central City, was last seen in Muhlenberg County by family on June 10, says KSP.

OPD trying to find a missing juvenile

KSP says that anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Miley is urged to contact KSP at 1-270-676-3313 or toll-free in Kentucky, at 1-800-222-5555, or your local law enforcement agency.

