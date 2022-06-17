ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derby, VT

Horror lovers head for ‘Scream’ at Derby lavender farm

By Elissa Borden
WCAX
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDERBY, Vt. (WCAX) - It may not be lavender season quite yet, but one Vermont lavender farm uses its resources to draw visitors year-round. This weekend, that means a spooky attraction: the Lavender Backwoods Scream. Lavender Essentials of Vermont in Derby is combining lavender and...

WCAX

Juneteeth celebrations: Music, food, and poetry in Essex

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Dozens of Vermonters gathered in Essex to celebrate Juneteenth, recognizing Black history and the importance of emancipation. It’s the second year Juneteenth is being recognized as a federal holiday. It celebrates this day in 1865 when the news of the end of the Civil War reached Texas, three years after the Emancipation Proclamation ended slavery.
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Meet Gia

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 1-year-old spayed female guinea pig named Gia. The fastest way to Gia’s heart is with greens. She loves to snack. Gia is also quite the adventurist. She loves to roam around her home. If you want to learn more about this soft smallie check out the Chittenden County Humane Society for more details.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Old Stone House Museum unveils new Juneteenth exhibit

BROWNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In honor of Juneteenth, The Old Stone House Museum is unveiling a new exhibit. It’s called ‘In a Different Hue: Race and Representation.’ Juneteenth is the day 250,000 enslaved black Americans in Galveston, Texas were told they were free, in 1865. That was two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued.
BROWNINGTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Strawberry season kicks off in Vermont

Essex Junction, VT — Strawberry season has kicked off and local farmers have been gearing up for Vermonters to start their annual berry-picking trips. Paul Mazza’s Farm in Essex Junction has seen Vermonters and families trickling in all day, with many walking out with several full quarts. While...
VERMONT STATE
NHPR

PHOTOS: Celebration of Lupines in Sugar Hill

Each June in New Hampshire marks the season of lupine. Visitors flock to the Franconia Notch area to admire the purple wildflowers and take photos. The flowers reach their peak in early to mid June, filling the fields along the roads and trails in communities near Sugar Hill with pink and purple hues.
SUGAR HILL, NH
pallspera.com

552 Stagecoach Road Morristown, VT

This 0 Bedroom 2 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on June 17th 2022 with a list price $529,000. Location! Location ! This Beautiful Barn has many possibilities, currently there is an existing permit for the barn with the ability to have a 2 bedroom unit and also a 3 bedroom single family home on the property. On the top floor of the barn you have a spectacular view of Elmore Mountain. Imagine living there as the seasons change and viewing the colors on the mountain. Located on the back of the property there is a beautiful peaceful area called Terrill Gorge, And The property line for this parcel follows this amazing water area. All of this is located on 6.02 acres. Endless possibilities ,and such a unique property, And located minutes to Morristown and Stowe.
MORRISTOWN, VT
WCAX

Waterbury neighbors react to Saturday night shooting

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in Waterbury Saturday night that injured one man. It took place around 10:45 p.m. at 1 North Main Street. Police say three people were parked in a car in a parking area behind the Gulf gas station when three suspects approached the vehicle on foot and one of them shot James Eggleston, 20.
WATERBURY, VT
WCAX

Sailboat capsizes near Marble Island in Colchester

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A water rescue in Colchester Saturday afternoon had police from multiple agencies, including Colchester Technical Rescue, Coast Guard, and Burlington Fire Department, responding to reports of a sailboat capsized on Lake Champlain’s Malletts Bay near Marble Island. Five people went into the water but all were safely assisted to shore. No injuries were reported, but the 24-foot sailboat did sink.
COLCHESTER, VT
The Valley Reporter

For Ciampi CVHHH offers a way to help people stay in their homes

Becky Ciampi, Moretown, has two windows into how Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice works with families in Central Vermont. Her first exposure was personal and was in 2010 when CVHHH staff members helped her family care for her dad, Ozzie Goss, and later her mother, Evelyn Goss. At the time she and her siblings were helping care for her parents and the help from CVHHH was welcome.
MORETOWN, VT
compassvermont.com

Student Attacked on Bike Path in Barre

BARRE, Vt. — A 14-year-old Barre student was on the bike path with a group of other kids when some of the group turned on the student, punching him and kicking him in the head, the Barre City Police reported. The incident is estimated to have taken place Monday,...
BARRE, VT
newportdispatch.com

Truck stolen in Barton

BARTON — Police are investigating after a GMC truck was reported stolen in Barton yesterday. Authorities were notified the truck was stolen from an address on South Barton Road at around 11:05 a.m. The vehicle was bearing Vermont Registration BKB340, which is registered as a 2007, white, GMC truck.
BARTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont teacher retires after 42 years at the same school

ESSEX, Vt. — After 42 years, Peter Gustafson is ready to retire. “I will miss it a lot. I really will. I’ll miss the daily routine and coaching as well," Gustafson said. He arrived at Albert D. Lawton Middle School in 1980 and estimates that he’s taught more than 5,000 students and coached more than 3,100 runners. He started the school's cross country team when he arrived.
ESSEX, VT
newportdispatch.com

Lyndonville man shot in Woodbury

WOODBURY — A 38-year-old man is facing charges including attempted murder, after shooting a man in Woodbury yesterday. Authorities were notified that shots were fired at a home on Dog Pond Road at around 10:10 p.m. Police say Andrew Brown, 35, of Lyndonville, went to the home to pick...
WOODBURY, VT

Community Policy