Horror lovers head for ‘Scream’ at Derby lavender farm

This 0 Bedroom 2 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on June 17th 2022 with a list price $529,000. Location! Location ! This Beautiful Barn has many possibilities, currently there is an existing permit for the barn with the ability to have a 2 bedroom unit and also a 3 bedroom single family home on the property. On the top floor of the barn you have a spectacular view of Elmore Mountain. Imagine living there as the seasons change and viewing the colors on the mountain. Located on the back of the property there is a beautiful peaceful area called Terrill Gorge, And The property line for this parcel follows this amazing water area. All of this is located on 6.02 acres. Endless possibilities ,and such a unique property, And located minutes to Morristown and Stowe.

MORRISTOWN, VT ・ 3 DAYS AGO