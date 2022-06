The next step New York vehicle owners may be taking in the digital age involves a revolutionary new license plate. Welcome to the future. Reviver, a company that launched back in 2009 has recently announced that its campaign to digitize license plates on cars and trucks was just approved by the state of Michigan. Michigan now joins California and Arizona as the only 3 states that have approved the technology to date, but the company says they're "in the process" of approval with at least 10 others... is new York next?

POLITICS ・ 12 HOURS AGO