Everyone wants to end gun violence in our schools. About that, we can all agree. But arming teachers is not the solution. Rich Askey, president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association, has come out strongly against legislation State Sen. Doug Mastriano is proposing to arm teachers and school personnel in the wake of the horror in Uvalde. Askey represents about 178,000 active and retired educators and school employees, student teachers, higher education staff, and health care workers in Pennsylvania. It’s a good bet most of them are scared their schools could be next.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO