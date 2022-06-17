ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Grateful for the time we had;’ Family mourns Dayton woman killed in hit-and-run crash last week

By WHIO Guest
 2 days ago
Allison Oliver, victim Free Pike Crash

DAYTON — A 31-year old woman who died in a crash in Dayton last week will be laid to rest Saturday.

Allison Oliver was killed in the crash at the intersection of Free Pike and Gettysburg Avenue June 9. The driver who police said was responsible for causing the crash fled the scene, pulled out a bicycle out of the bushes, and took off from the area.

>>PREVIOUS REPORT: Dayton woman dead after multi-vehicle crash last week

“We are praying for him, we believe in a God of justice, grace and mercy,” said April Carter, sister of Allison Oliver.

Carter tells News Center 7′s Mike Campbell the family is trying to focus less on the crash that took Oliver’s life and more on their love for her instead.

“We would love to have more time for her and more time with her but she lived a full life, left nothing,” Carter said. “We look back and think, she didn’t waste her time but she lived a full life, left nothing on the table,” Carter said.

Oliver graduated from Meadowdale High School and college. She worked in a local government job where her focus was on helping other people in need, including organizing relief efforts following the 2019 Memorial Day Tornadoes, according to family members.

>>Area destroyed by Memorial Day Tornadoes set to be restored to ‘natural state’

“She was great, she will really, really be missed but we are grateful for the time we had,” Carter said.

As for the investigation, Dayton police said they have identified the suspect but have not released his name because he has not been currently charged. They are asking the public for any information about this fatal crash.

If you have information that can help police, you’re asked to call 937-333-COPS.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

©2022 Cox Media Group

