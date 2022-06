Art calls his little pocket of Ventura, “Freedom Memorial Park”. Arthur Hurts, called Art by most, started his beach sculptors during the Covid shutdown 2 1/2 years ago. Prior to the pandemic lockdown, he could be found writing screenplays and composing music at Starbucks on Main Street in downtown Ventura. The lock down changed that and with it, motivated Art to find another place to do his work without worrying about the pandemic. He discovered a little pocket of quiet, where sounds of the crashing waves and flying birds overhead were inviting him to sit and let his creative juices flow.

