ACE Hardware, Salvation Army help Kansas Citians beat the heat. Here’s how you can help too

The heat rages on in Kansas City and it’s looking like it’ll be here for at least another week. This type of weather can be life-threatening for anybody if they’re exposed for too long.

For homeowners or renters, that air conditioning that’s keeping you cool can end up costing a fortune or it can stop working with so much usage. Unless you’re headed towards a cooling center or a sprayground , you have no way to beat the heat without it.

Westlake Hardware is partnering with the Salvation Army for its 10th annual Fan Drive, taking donations to provide fans to people who need them to cool down at home.

HOW TO DONATE

You can donate at any Westlake Hardware store in the area. At the end of any purchase, you can round up the total and that amount will be donated or you can donate any amount of your choice. Find your closest store here .

To donate online, you’ll need to go here and enter in any amount you’d like to donate. If you’d like to donate over the phone, you’ll call 1-800-725-2769.

All money given to the Fan Drive will be used in the local communities where it’s donated.