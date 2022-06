NBA Draft week is officially here, and regardless of your feelings about Shaedon Sharpe, he and TyTy Washington will walk across the stage at the Barclays Center Thursday night to begin their professional careers. When will they hear their names called? Here’s a roundup of the latest mock drafts and odds, which will almost certainly change as we approach the main event Thursday night.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO