I’m a beauty pro & made a dupe of Kylie Jenner’s detox face mask with Amazon buys – you get 30 jars for the price of 1

AS your favorite beauty product runs dry, you'll probably scramble to make sure you've got a backup if it's on the pricier side.

Well, if you're a fan of Kylie Skin, skincare guru Jake Jamie took to social media to share his dupe for the Kylie Skin Detox Face Mask.

A beauty pro has revealed his dupe for the Kylie Skin Detox Face Mask Credit: TikTok

3 TBS of Kaolin Superfine White Clay Credit: TikTok

All out of his Kylie Skin Detox Face Mask, the beauty guru got creative and made a dupe.

Taking note of the ingredients, Jamie informed viewers that they could easily be purchased online.

He said: "So I looked into the ingredients and it's filled with lots of purifying ingredients.

"Ingredients that could be picked up from Amazon that are readily available for purchase."

The ingredients are as follows: 3 tbs. of Kaolin Superfine White Clay, 1 tsp. of Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay, 1/2 tsp. of Special Ingredients Activated Charcoal Powder, 2 tbs. of water, and 1/2 tsp of Clere BP Pure Glycerine.

Once all of your ingredients are in a bowl, you can mix them up with a small whisk.

And the dupe will apparently save you a ton of money.

Jamie said that once you've got the ingredients, you could refill your jar around 30 times for the same price as buying one.

He also explained that he supports Jenner's business, despite sharing the hack.

He said: "I'm not saying don't buy Kylie's if you can. It's a great mask and I really enjoyed using it.

"But if you're trying to save money or it's not available where you live, and you love an at-home DIY like me, then this is a great dupe."

1/2 TSP of Clere BP Pure Glycerine Credit: TikTok