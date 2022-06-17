ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a beauty pro & made a dupe of Kylie Jenner’s detox face mask with Amazon buys – you get 30 jars for the price of 1

By Franca Akenami
 2 days ago

AS your favorite beauty product runs dry, you'll probably scramble to make sure you've got a backup if it's on the pricier side.

Well, if you're a fan of Kylie Skin, skincare guru Jake Jamie took to social media to share his dupe for the Kylie Skin Detox Face Mask.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14JTHn_0gEM3cFz00
A beauty pro has revealed his dupe for the Kylie Skin Detox Face Mask Credit: TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G30pF_0gEM3cFz00
3 TBS of Kaolin Superfine White Clay Credit: TikTok

All out of his Kylie Skin Detox Face Mask, the beauty guru got creative and made a dupe.

Taking note of the ingredients, Jamie informed viewers that they could easily be purchased online.

He said: "So I looked into the ingredients and it's filled with lots of purifying ingredients.

"Ingredients that could be picked up from Amazon that are readily available for purchase."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FJy55_0gEM3cFz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QacuO_0gEM3cFz00

The ingredients are as follows: 3 tbs. of Kaolin Superfine White Clay, 1 tsp. of Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay, 1/2 tsp. of Special Ingredients Activated Charcoal Powder, 2 tbs. of water, and 1/2 tsp of Clere BP Pure Glycerine.

Once all of your ingredients are in a bowl, you can mix them up with a small whisk.

And the dupe will apparently save you a ton of money.

Jamie said that once you've got the ingredients, you could refill your jar around 30 times for the same price as buying one.

He also explained that he supports Jenner's business, despite sharing the hack.

He said: "I'm not saying don't buy Kylie's if you can. It's a great mask and I really enjoyed using it.

"But if you're trying to save money or it's not available where you live, and you love an at-home DIY like me, then this is a great dupe."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZX6P6_0gEM3cFz00
1/2 TSP of Clere BP Pure Glycerine Credit: TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sEXyg_0gEM3cFz00
1/2 TSP of Special Ingredients Activated Charcoal Powder Credit: TikTok

Distractify

Australian Mom Uses TikTok to Educate Others About Her Daughter's Bilateral Macrostomia

Thanks to TikTok, some babies develop an online following before they can even speak. The platform is rife with adorable videos of tots doing their thing. It's wild how just a few seconds caught on camera of a baby doing something quirky or funny or loving can fast-track them to social media fame. But TikTok isn't just for entertaining, it's also used to educate. And for new parents, it can be a valuable tool.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Dances in Hidden Heels at Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding Party With North West

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian and her extensive family celebrate Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding on Saturday. The colorful after-party was captured by Kim and her 8-year-old daughter North West on their shared TikTok account. With phone in hand, West recorded her family dancing to music and fooling around while colorful lights and music filled the background. Kim made multiple appearances in the video, waving to her daughter, dancing and smiling. @kimandnorth ♬ We Are Family (1995 Remaster) – Sister Sledge Kardashian wore a black turtleneck jumpsuit underneath a crystal-embellished top and matching shorts....
MUSIC
shefinds

These Eye Makeup Mistakes Add Years To Your Face, According To Makeup Artists

Makeup gives us the power to highlight all of our best features and conceal the things we would rather not show off; for this reason, perfecting your technique is one of the best ways to effectively achieve a more youthful appearance. However, veering in the wrong direction can result in the opposite outcome and age you instantly—especially when it comes to eye makeup.
MAKEUP
