Travel around Nashville for $4 with WeGo Public Transit’s 'WeGoCation'

By Sherah Ndjongo, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
 5 days ago

WeGo Public Transit is encouraging locals to be tourists in their own town this summer.

Using WeGo’s simple payment system, QuickTicket, by app or by reloadable card, unlimited travel to major attractions around Music City will cost $4.

Admission to the participating attractions will be half-off. Sites include the National Museum of African American Music, Frist Art Museum, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and Nashville Zoo.

For a meal in between trips, a half-off deal for any entrée at German eatery Bavarian Bierhaus at Opry Mills Mall is offered.

Dubbed “WeGoCation,” the staycation-based promotion was announced on June 14 at the Nashville Zoo. WeGoCation will be available from June 14 to August 15.

In connection with WeGoCation, Nashville residents have the option to park their vehicles at a designated WeGo parking location at The Mall at Green Hills. The area can be distinguished by a purple-painted wall with a QuickTicket QR code and related information.

The parking lot is walking distance from the new Hillsboro Transit Center, which had its grand opening on March 31. It is the center where popular summer routes seven and 17 run through.

The Hillsboro bus stop, which is a collaboration between Metro Nashville Public Schools, the Tennessee Department of Transportation and the Nashville Department of Transportation, is located next to Hillsboro High School. Affiliates, such as students who rely on public transportation to head to their zoned MNPS schools, can ride the WeGo Public Transit buses free of charge.

Zoe Leuthner, a Vanderbilt student doing a research year at a lab, has been riding the bus for a year. At the Hillsboro Transit Center, Leuthner said, “It’s been a really great way for me to get to Vanderbilt. It’s amazing that it's free. That just really made everything a lot easier for me as far as commuting goes. And it's been a great way to be able to see the city.”

Nashville is a city where driving a vehicle is the primary transportation method. WeGoCation aims to provide locals with reliable public transportation that will allow more people to appreciate the views of the city and what it has to offer while prioritizing convenience.

For instance, features at the Hillsboro Transit Center include phone charging stations, WiFi, lighting improvements and real-time bus information. There are also covered bus bays, exterior waiting areas, a climate-controlled waiting room, ticket vending machines and ADA infrastructure. Utilizing these features promise Nashvillians a way to stay prepared and safe while on the go.

The WeGoCation initiative can also allow locals to see the benefits of public transportation, which seems to have an unspoken stigma attached to it in this city.

WeGo Public Transit driver Timothy Morton noticed how ridership has changed over these past couple of years, “I've been here about 10 years — way before the pandemic. And, you know, ridership was much higher.”

Although a dip in ridership was detected, it has since bounced back up, and WeGo is currently counting approximately 90% of the ridership it had before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The public transportation group has been able to achieve its growing success through its shelter expansion program as well. Trey Walker, Chief Development Officer of WeGo, explained that they have been able to add about 100 shelters in the last five years.

“We’ve got about six or seven in the queue right now, five of which are in North Nashville. That area is a part of the North Nashville participatory budget process that was funded through the mayor's office last year,” said Walker.

“Two of our main goals are making service easier to use and more comfortable and to improve access to transit.”

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Travel around Nashville for $4 with WeGo Public Transit’s 'WeGoCation'

