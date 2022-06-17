ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas 2024 QB Mabrey Mettauer 'excited to experience Wisconsin football'

By Matt Belz
 2 days ago

All Badgers caught up with one of Wisconsin's top quarterback targets in the 2024 class to discuss his recent scholarship offer from the Badgers.

Four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer is busy preparing for a second season as the full-time starter at The Woodlands High School, located about 45 minutes north of Houston, Texas.

Ranking as the No. 9 quarterback in the 2024 class and inside the No. 150 prospect in the country for his class per Rivals, Mettauer rightfully has plenty of colleges hoping to add him to their future quarterback room.

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Badgers became one of the latest schools to extend an offer to Mettauer, who received word while speaking on the phone with new Wisconsin offensive coordinator Bobby Engram.

The Texas signal-caller noted that the offer made for an "exciting day," and that he is "proud to say it's my first Big Ten offer."

While the Badgers represent Mettauer's first Big Ten opportunity, it is far from his only option at this stage of his recruitment. In addition to Wisconsin, he holds offers from all over the country, including Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Cal, Cincinnati, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Georgia Tech, Houston, Kansas State, LSU, Louisville, Miami (FL), North Carolina, Ole Miss, SMU, TCU, and Texas Tech, among others.

Still very early in the recruiting process, he told All Badgers in an interview this week, "it is just an honor to be offered by a powerhouse program like Wisconsin."

This week Mettauer is participating in the Rivals 5-Star Challenge in Atlanta, and will also make a couple of pit stops to see both Duke and North Carolina.

Mettauer has notably had a busy spring and summer, with a focus on "visiting places that have offered, so I can familiarize myself with the coaches, the town, and the situation."

Other schools he plans to visit in the coming weeks include Baylor and Texas, while he has already taken trips to see Arkansas, Kansas State, LSU, and Ole Miss.

Given the recruiting calendar and some of his other obligations, the Badgers will need to wait to host Mettauer in the fall, but he is "excited to experience Wisconsin football" for a game.

The blue-chip quarterback went on to say, "if I would have gotten this Wisconsin offer earlier, I would have headed up there, but with the dead period coming up so quickly, I won’t have time this summer, but I plan to make a game."

Mettauer is one of four uncommitted quarterback prospects that the Badgers are presently targeting in the 2024 cycle, and he is easily one of the most talented.

At 6-foot-5, he can see the entire field, and while he is a pro-style quarterback, he also has the ability to move well on the run when necessary. In fact, he is hard to bring down as a runner at around 220 pounds.

Mettauer's arm strength is very impressive for his age, and his accuracy and athletic ability are evident in his sophomore film.

Overall, Mettauer threw for over 2,461 yards and 25 touchdowns last season and only had three interceptions in over 200 attempts. His 66% completion percentage also highlights his level of consistency, and he added 15 touchdowns and 444 yards as a runner in his first season as a starter.

His older brother plays for Oklahoma as an offensive lineman, and he has a laundry list of suitors, but it will be fascinating to see how big of a factor Wisconsin can be assuming Mettauer comes for a game in the fall.

He hopes to make a decision next spring so he can begin recruiting for the school of his choice.

#Texas Tech#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Qb Mabrey Mettauer#The Wisconsin Badgers#Arizona State#Lsu#Smu#Tcu
