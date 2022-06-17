ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Bend-La Pine Schools to serve free summer meals at five sites, starting Tuesday

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ
 2 days ago

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine Schools will once again offer thousands of free, healthy and tasty meals to students throughout Central Oregon this summer as part of its annual Summer Meals...

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

Redmond HS partners with Every Child Central Oregon for foster care focus at youth skills camp

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) — It’s exciting enough that Redmond High School will soon send Kyle Littlejohn, Nathan Wachs, Chad Spitz and Ashton Fields to the Oregon All-State Game next Saturday. Add to that, to prep for the game and help youth from across Oregon build their skills, RHS is holding a three-day skills camp, June 20-22. The High Desert Team Camp will host teams from across the state on the fields of RHS. The community is invited to come watch the scrimmages and cheer on the youth.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ

New neighborhood park opens in northern Bend

A long-awaited neighborhood park just opened on the north end of Bend. Northpointe Park is located off Hunters Circle on Wellington Street. The 2.7 acre park has been in the works for years, at a price tag of $2.6 million. Northpointe Park features a playground, lawn, picnic area and gathering space, along with a paved loop path. The Bend Park and Rec District expects to hold a formal grand opening late next month.
BEND, OR
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Simnasho was early headquarters for Warm Springs Indian Reservation

First Bureau of Indian Affairs school on reservation established in Simnasho but moved to Warm Springs Simnasho is an unincorporated community on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation in Wasco County, Oregon. It is located near the intersection of Simnasho Road, Wapinitia Road and Simnasho-Hot Springs Road. It was the seat of the reservation government until the turn of the 19th Century when the headquarters was moved to the community of Warm Springs. In 1874, the first Bureau of Indian Affairs school on the reservation was established in Simnasho. However, the school was later moved to Warm Springs and became a...
WARM SPRINGS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Local pastor and family sleeps in homeless unit, showcasing Oasis Village

A pastor in Redmond is showcasing a tiny home from what will be Oasis Village. “We’re doing a barbecue for Father’s Day, regular church service and then inviting a bunch of people and continue to show off the tiny house and get a lot of people to see it,” said Pastor Russell with Mountain View Fellowship Church in Redmond.
REDMOND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Society
City
Bend, OR
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Society
La Pine, OR
Education
City
La Pine, OR
Bend, OR
Education
KTVZ

100 flower baskets now in place, beautifying downtown Bend

The Downtown Bend Business Association hung 100 flower baskets around downtown Friday morning. Staff, volunteers, business owners, and Bend Mayor Pro-Tem Anthony Broadman attended the ribbon-cutting. Sponsors are being sought, as each basket costs $300, and the fundraising goal is $30,000. Lipstick on a pig! Where are the hanging baskets...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

People participate in the 3rd Annual Take the Butte Back March to show solidarity

The 3rd annual Take the Butte back March happened Sunday morning at Pilot Butte in Bend. The event was hosted by the Central Oregon Black Leaders Assembly. In the 1920's, the KKK would march up Pilot Butte for rallies to burn crosses. Many people joined in the hike to bring attention to the park's past and put that part behind them. People brought signs reading Black Lives Matter and were wearing shirts that shared messages of solidarity.
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pine#Central Oregon#Larkspur#Wall Street#Bend La Pine Schools#Summer Meals
KTVZ

Summer approaching; warm and sunny Monday

Happy Monday, Central Oregon. It is shaping up to be a nice day across the High Desert, one that resembles summer. We are coming off of a cool weekend, but the hot temperatures are rounding fast. Monday will be mostly sunny with an average high of 71 degrees. Calm winds to join us all throughout the day.
ENVIRONMENT
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Road to Pilot Butte summit closing again

Just as soon as it opened, the road up to the summit of Pilot Butte is closed to cars again. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department will close the road on Tuesday and Wednesday next week. Contractors will install curbing near the bottom of the road to finish a repaving...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Bend’s Juneteenth Celebration brings people together to learn about history

“Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Dating back to 1865, it was on June 19th that the Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas, with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free (two and a half years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation). The Emancipation Proclamation had little impact on the Texans due to the minimal number of Union troops to enforce the new Executive Order; but with the surrender of General Lee in April of 1865, and the arrival of General Granger’s regiment, the forces were finally strong enough to influence and overcome the resistance.”
BEND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Two cats rescued in Bend house fire

A house fire in Bend Saturday afternoon saw a quick response to the smoke and the rescue of two cats. Bend Fire and Rescue responded to the fire on NE Hunters Circle around 1:30 p.m. Deputy Fire Marshal Cindy Kettering was first to arrive on scene and said light smoke...
BEND, OR
opb.org

Water company sues Bend newspaper to keep its biggest consumers a secret

A water supplier in Central Oregon has taken a newspaper to court rather than disclose the addresses of its top water users. This month Avion Water filed a lawsuit against the Source Weekly after the alt-weekly based in Bend made a public records request for consumer information. The water company maintains that information is private.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend City Council tackles homelessness, camping on city property

The Bend City Council is trying to tackle homelessness and camping on city property. “This council has made a promise to folks experiencing homelessness, folks that are in the housed community, that we would be embarking upon this code process this summer.” said City Councilor Anthony Broadman Wednesday. “We are doing that, that is exactly what this is.’
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Deceased person found in Bend park

Police responded Thursday to a report of a dead person at Sawyer Park in Bend. Officers were called in just after 7:00 a.m. They were seen around a section of the park’s west side, across the bridge from the Deschutes River. Bend Police said it conducted an investigation and...
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

SW Salmon To Odem Medo Connection Coming Soon

REDMOND, OR -- Redmond City Council has advanced plans to realign Southwest Salmon Avenue to improve traffic flow. Mayor George Endicott says News Salmon will eventually curve south, just east of 19th. "There's going to be kind of an 'S' shape, and go over and connect into Odem Medo," Endicott told KBND News Wednesday, "We're rebuilding a strip of the roadway there so you get a connection at a signalized intersection." He says bringing Salmon to a signal at Canal will fix the left-turn problem in that growing residential area.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Family of 3 escapes burning NE Bend home; blaze traced to improper disposal of oily deck-staining rags

A fire traced to improper disposal of oily rags broke out early Friday morning and caused $100,000 damage at a northeast Bend home, but the family was awakened by smoke alarms and escaped uninjured, a fire official said. The post Family of 3 escapes burning NE Bend home; blaze traced to improper disposal of oily deck-staining rags appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy