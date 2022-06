PEORIA, Ill. – We now know who won one of two cars that were to be given to deserving Peoria Public School students. 25 News reports one of the winners announced at the recent End of the School Year Bash is Jerqhari Turner, 17 — who, up to now, had been saving to buy a new car, but who had also been doing a lot of community service up to now.

PEORIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO