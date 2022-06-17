ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County deputies disciplined for sharing news of Bob Saget’s death before his family knew

By WFTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two Orange County deputies were disciplined after they shared details about Bob Saget’s death in Orlando before his family had been notified, documents show.

The 65-year-old actor was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando on Jan. 9.

Saget died after he suffered accidental head trauma, according to Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany. He also had slight swelling and a small bruise to the corner of his left eye.

Deputies said they began an internal investigation after word had spread to social media about the comedian and actor’s death before official approval was given.

Documents show Orange County deputies Emiliano Silva and Steven Reed have both been disciplined for releasing details that Saget had died.

Deputy Silva was one of the deputies responding to Saget’s death and had sent a text message to his brother letting him know.

Records show his brother then sent a tweet out on Twitter 13 minutes later saying, “RIP Bob Saget.”

Silva found out about this and called his brother to have him delete the tweet, which he did.

Deputy Reed was off duty when he learned about Saget’s death and texted his neighbors to let them know.

In both cases, the communication about Saget’s death was made before his family members were informed.

Both deputies were found to have released information about an ongoing death investigation without proper approval.

See more in the video above.

