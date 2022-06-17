ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

US Marshals looking for Bloods gangs member with multiple warrants across Hampton Roads

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gaI7W_0gEM1m9f00

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Marshals Service has issued a reward for information that will lead to the arrest of a man they say is wanted in three different jurisdictions for multiple violent incidents, many of which involved firearms.

35-year-old Brian Lamar Askew’s extensive record includes outstanding warrants listed below:

  • Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office – malicious wounding
    • Offense date: February 14, 2022.
  • Norfolk Police Department – aggravated assault, brandishing a firearm, assault and battery
    • For numerous offenses in April and May.
  • Virginia State Police – Hit-and-run (two counts), firing from a moving vehicle, firing into an occupied vehicle, attempted malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
    • Offense date: June 7, 2022

Askew is described as 6’01” and weighs 230 pounds. He has several tattoos on his neck and face, along with a distinct mark next to his left eye.

Officials say Askew is a documented Bloods gang member and is considered armed and dangerous.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RDgOj_0gEM1m9f00
    Brian Lamar Askew, June 17, 2022 (Courtesy – U.S. Marshals Service)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29XQXk_0gEM1m9f00
    Brian Lamar Askew, June 17, 2022 (Courtesy – U.S. Marshals Service)

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

