Hundreds of flights canceled, delayed in Tri-State Area

Airlines in the U.S. canceled numerous flights for a second straight day on Friday as they try to recover from severe storms while accommodating growing crowds of summer vacationers.By midmorning in the eastern U.S., airlines had scrubbed more than 1,000 flights after canceling more than 1,700 on Thursday, according to tracking service FlightAware. Airports with the most cancellations were those in Charlotte, North Carolina, a major hub for American Airlines; LaGuardia and Newark Liberty in the New York City area; and Reagan Washington National outside Washington, D.C.Should you get travel insurance for your next trip?As of 2 p.m. Eastern time,...
