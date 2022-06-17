Hundreds of flights canceled, delayed in Tri-State Area

NEW YORK -- Flight cancelations across the country spiked for a fourth straight day Sunday, causing more headaches for travelers.In our area, there were hundreds of delays and dozens more cancelations.There were more than 100 flights canceled at Newark Airport on Sunday, 79 at JFK and 75 at LaGuardia.The cancelations are being blamed on rough weather, staff shortages and infrastructure challenges.Trips are not only being ruined; the demand is sending ticket prices sky high."It's sad to miss Father's Day with my daughter because I'm stuck here in the airport," one man said."It added on another $800 for two people," another person said.Friday was the busiest air travel day since Thanksgiving. Another surge is expected for the Fourth of July.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO