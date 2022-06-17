Omar Apollo Likes a Dewy Look

The 2022 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival kicks off today (June 16) in Manchester, Tennessee. Headlining tonight is Gryffin, followed by J. Cole tomorrow night, Tool on Saturday night, and Stevie Nicks on the closing Sunday night, June 19. Additional performers at this year’s festival include 21 Savage, Roddy Ricch, Disclosure, Sons of Kemet, Indigo De Souza, Chvrches, Japanese Breakfast, Arlo Parks, Tierra Whack, Tinashe, and the Weather Station. Bonnaroo 2022 is also streaming live on Hulu. Tune in at Hulu, starting at 4 p.m. Eastern. Find the full streaming schedule below.
