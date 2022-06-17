ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Manitowoc Teacher Accused of Taking Inappropriate Photos of Female Students

By Brian Norton
seehafernews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 36-year-old Sheboygan man, and teacher at Roncalli Middle School, has been arrested and accused of taking inappropriate photos of female students in his classrooms with his phone. Charges referred to The District Attorney’s...

www.seehafernews.com

