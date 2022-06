WORCESTER – Heading to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning knowing that all eyes were on her to try to drive in the tying and winning runs from second and third base, Tewksbury Memorial High School sophomore Alyssa Adams wasn't having the best of days. She was 0-for-4, including striking out in her previous two at-bats against Kelly Colleran, the North Attleboro star pitcher, who after next year will be packing her bags to play at Boston University.

TEWKSBURY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO