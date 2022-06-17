ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama church shooting: Third victim dies; 71-year-old suspect in custody

WOKV.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama church shooting: Third victim dies; 71-year-old suspect in...

www.wokv.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
weisradio.com

Two Arrested on Drug and Weapon Charges During Traffic Stop

A recent traffic stop, conducted on U.S. Highway 27 and Three Mile Road – resulted in two men (one from Alabama) being arrested on drug and weapon charges. Jason Wayne Sims, age 48 from Jacksonville, Alabama – was pulled over for failing to maintain a single lane; officers said they found methamphetamine and a hand gun. A passenger in that car, James Brian Blake, age 41 from Cedartown, Georgia was also taken into custody. Both were charged with possession of methamphetamine.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama inmate stabbed to death, state prison officials say

An inmate has died at a state prison in Alabama after a stabbing, according to the Jefferson County coroner office. The death occurred Wednesday at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. The 41-year-old man “sustained sharp force injuries during a reported assault,” according to a release from the coroner’s office. The death is being investigated as a homicide. The man was serving a life sentence for a 2002 murder conviction in Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
AL.com

‘Shockwaves’: Alabama, U.S. see increase in shootings with multiple victims

The church shooting in Vestavia Hills is the latest instance of increasing gun violence in Alabama, already one of the most violent states in America. Thursday night’s shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is the second Alabama shooting to leave at least three people dead so far this year. Gun violence with multiple casualties is on the rise in Alabama and in the United States, according to federal experts.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
AL.com

Church shooting, church split, NIL collective: Down in Alabama

At one time, Frazer Memorial Methodist Church in Montgomery was the largest United Methodist Church affiliate in Alabama. Now, it’s not a United Methodist Church at all. On today’s briefing we’ll explain what’s happened at the church. Also, two people were killed and another seriously injured during a shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, and one of the NIL trends has made its way to Auburn with the Plains NIL Club.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
alreporter.com

Inmate dies at Easterling Correctional Facility

The Alabama Department of Corrections on Tuesday confirmed through a spokesperson the death of a man serving at Easterling Correctional Facility last week. William Thierry, 46, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday by correctional staff, and attempts at life-saving measures were unsuccessful, according to the ADOC spokesperson. The...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Alabama mother fed up with barrage of bats

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A Daleville apartment complex is dealing with numerous bats flying around one particular building in the complex, from sundown until sunup. Residents at Deerfield Apartments are pleading for help. “It’s been going on for two years now,” Kiara Blanks, resident, said. Blanks tells News...
DALEVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Downed trees, power outages reported across Alabama from Friday storms

A line of storms producing plenty of rain and strong winds along with some hail moved across central Alabama on Friday, causing some damage and power outages in several areas. The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., predicting large hail and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the area in a slight risk (2/5) for severe weather.
ALABAMA STATE
citizenofeastalabama.com

How marriage rates have changed in Alabama

Compiled data on marriage rates in Alabama using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Originally published on giggster.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Strong storms cause damage in central Alabama

Severe thunderstorm warnings had an impact in several areas across central Alabama on Wednesday afternoon and night with strong storms moving westward, staying south of Interstate 59. Wind gusts were reported to be 50 to 60 miles per hour and the storms included several reports of hail. A tree was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy