Alabama church shooting: Third victim dies; 71-year-old suspect in custody

A north Alabama police chief was in the hospital after he was injured in a car wreck while on duty. Officials in Lawrence County say a vehicle driven by Courtland Police Chief Dennis Sharp collided with a tractor that was turning into a field around 12:50 p.m. Friday, news outlets reported.
Georgia woman dies after trying to save drowning granddaughter 49-year-old Stephanie Walker had jumped into West Point Lake in an effort to save 13-year-old Makayla Prather, whose body was found hours later. (NCD)
A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian occurred at approximately 3 a.m. Sunday has claimed the life of an Alabama man. Brennon ONeal Green, 33, was fatally injured when he was struck by a vehicle in the roadway, Alabama state troopers report. The vehicle, which is unknown, left the scene of...
A recent traffic stop, conducted on U.S. Highway 27 and Three Mile Road – resulted in two men (one from Alabama) being arrested on drug and weapon charges. Jason Wayne Sims, age 48 from Jacksonville, Alabama – was pulled over for failing to maintain a single lane; officers said they found methamphetamine and a hand gun. A passenger in that car, James Brian Blake, age 41 from Cedartown, Georgia was also taken into custody. Both were charged with possession of methamphetamine.
An inmate has died at a state prison in Alabama after a stabbing, according to the Jefferson County coroner office. The death occurred Wednesday at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. The 41-year-old man “sustained sharp force injuries during a reported assault,” according to a release from the coroner’s office. The death is being investigated as a homicide. The man was serving a life sentence for a 2002 murder conviction in Jefferson County.
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WSFA) - A south Alabama man was one of multiple suspects arrested as part of a Florida child predator sting operation, according to Polk County, Florida, Sheriff Grady Judd. George Elec Matthews, 58, of Ozark, is charged with one count of use of a two-way communication device...
Tennessee secretary of state, Tre Hargett, arrested on DUI charge after leaving Bonnaroo festival Tre Hargett said he was arrested by the Tullahoma Police Department shortly before midnight on Friday. (NCD)
The church shooting in Vestavia Hills is the latest instance of increasing gun violence in Alabama, already one of the most violent states in America. Thursday night’s shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is the second Alabama shooting to leave at least three people dead so far this year. Gun violence with multiple casualties is on the rise in Alabama and in the United States, according to federal experts.
At one time, Frazer Memorial Methodist Church in Montgomery was the largest United Methodist Church affiliate in Alabama. Now, it’s not a United Methodist Church at all. On today’s briefing we’ll explain what’s happened at the church. Also, two people were killed and another seriously injured during a shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, and one of the NIL trends has made its way to Auburn with the Plains NIL Club.
The Alabama Department of Corrections on Tuesday confirmed through a spokesperson the death of a man serving at Easterling Correctional Facility last week. William Thierry, 46, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday by correctional staff, and attempts at life-saving measures were unsuccessful, according to the ADOC spokesperson. The...
How she and her husband thought this would be overlooked is beyond me. Read on. A Florida woman has been found guilty of three counts of mail fraud and one count of conspiring to defraud the United States with respect to tax claims. Joyce O.
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A Daleville apartment complex is dealing with numerous bats flying around one particular building in the complex, from sundown until sunup. Residents at Deerfield Apartments are pleading for help. “It’s been going on for two years now,” Kiara Blanks, resident, said. Blanks tells News...
No Democrats qualified to run for Alabama State Auditor in the 2022 midterms, which means the Republican primary runoff election between Stan Cooke and State Rep. Andrew Sorrell will all but decide the race.
Compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Alabama using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
A line of storms producing plenty of rain and strong winds along with some hail moved across central Alabama on Friday, causing some damage and power outages in several areas. The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., predicting large hail and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the area in a slight risk (2/5) for severe weather.
Severe thunderstorm warnings had an impact in several areas across central Alabama on Wednesday afternoon and night with strong storms moving westward, staying south of Interstate 59. Wind gusts were reported to be 50 to 60 miles per hour and the storms included several reports of hail. A tree was...
