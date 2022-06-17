ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truck driven in hit-and-run that killed beloved Yakima woman recovered from construction site

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 2 days ago
YAKIMA, Wash. — Thanks to a range of information submitted by community members, Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies successfully recovered the truck that struck and killed a beloved community member who was riding her bike on Sunday.

According to a post shared by YCSO crews, one of the tips led to positive identification of the truck that killed 66-year-old Wendy Baker last Sunday. This was just one of many phone calls, emails, voicemails and online tips submitted from across the Yakima Valley.

On the morning of June 17, 2022, deputies located the truck at a construction site in Yakima County’s East Valley. They have since brought the truck to an evidence facility so investigators can take the next step in building their case and finding a suspect.

Baker was riding her bicycle on Summitview Ave with a large group on June 12, 2022, when a pickup truck sped down the road and struck her. The driver, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, hurried away from the scene of the collision without stopping.

She was a crucial member of the Yakima Valley College community for her many years building the institution’s nursing program. Family, loved ones, students, colleagues and friends are gathered for a memorial service on Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued as new details unfold.

