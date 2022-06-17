I’m a Walmart superfan – how I got $117 of groceries for $5 and all I used was my phone

GROCERY prices are rising as inflation continues to push up costs across the board.

Despite the more than 10% increase in the price of groceries since May 2021, savvy shoppers can still find ways to get a full cart for an affordable price.

TikTok user @breethecouponqueen saved more than $100 at Walmart on groceries and household essentials

To get the discounts, Bree used store coupons, as well as apps like Ibotta

Couponing is a tried-and-true money-saving tactic, and one TikTok user showed off just how effective it can be at Walmart.

By using coupons and cashback apps, @breethecouponqueen said she got $117 worth of groceries and household essentials from Walmart for just $4.16.

She stocked her cart with 26 items and ended up getting most of them for less than a dollar or free.

In some cases, Bree even earned cash on certain items to bring her subtotal down further.

Maximizing your savings at Walmart

In addition to her TikTok clip, Bree posted an article on her website breaking down how she was able to score such steep discounts.

For starters, she did clip coupons from Walmart's weekly ad to save on toothpaste, lotion, barbecue sauce, and razors.

She also used the Coupons.com app and coupons from product manufacturers to shave a few additional dollars off her haul.

However, most of her savings and rewards came after the purchase, from uploading her receipt to a handful of cashback platforms.

Ibotta, Shopkick, Swagbucks, and Fetch Rewards accounted for nearly $80 of Bree's total $112 discount.

To claim that cashback, all Bree needed to do was snap a photo of her receipt and add it to each of the apps on her phone.

She also picked up some savings from the BYBE app and got a bottle of Barefoot wine for free using a rebate website.

Where to find digital coupons

Walmart has coupons on its website that you can print and show at your local store.

In addition, as Bree suggests, Coupons.com is a great source for finding hundreds of dollars worth of savings at tons of popular stores.

The site has digital and printable coupons offering discounts on everything from food to cleaning supplies to personal care items.

You can also download the Coupons.com app for additional convenience.

Primarily a grocery couponing resource, Lozo compiles coupons from 19 major stores including Kroger, Target, and Stop & Shop.

The site has a great feature that lets you build a grocery list and see what coupons are available for each item you’re planning to buy.

Many manufacturers also offer coupons on their products as well, like Proctor & Gamble's P&G Good Everyday initiative.

Here are even more ways to save on grocery purchases at Walmart.