ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

I’m a Walmart superfan – how I got $117 of groceries for $5 and all I used was my phone

By James Duffy
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

GROCERY prices are rising as inflation continues to push up costs across the board.

Despite the more than 10% increase in the price of groceries since May 2021, savvy shoppers can still find ways to get a full cart for an affordable price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l38En_0gELzrI800
TikTok user @breethecouponqueen saved more than $100 at Walmart on groceries and household essentials
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SL4Xy_0gELzrI800
To get the discounts, Bree used store coupons, as well as apps like Ibotta

Couponing is a tried-and-true money-saving tactic, and one TikTok user showed off just how effective it can be at Walmart.

By using coupons and cashback apps, @breethecouponqueen said she got $117 worth of groceries and household essentials from Walmart for just $4.16.

She stocked her cart with 26 items and ended up getting most of them for less than a dollar or free.

In some cases, Bree even earned cash on certain items to bring her subtotal down further.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XhaAe_0gELzrI800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GDcCs_0gELzrI800

Maximizing your savings at Walmart

In addition to her TikTok clip, Bree posted an article on her website breaking down how she was able to score such steep discounts.

For starters, she did clip coupons from Walmart's weekly ad to save on toothpaste, lotion, barbecue sauce, and razors.

She also used the Coupons.com app and coupons from product manufacturers to shave a few additional dollars off her haul.

However, most of her savings and rewards came after the purchase, from uploading her receipt to a handful of cashback platforms.

Ibotta, Shopkick, Swagbucks, and Fetch Rewards accounted for nearly $80 of Bree's total $112 discount.

To claim that cashback, all Bree needed to do was snap a photo of her receipt and add it to each of the apps on her phone.

She also picked up some savings from the BYBE app and got a bottle of Barefoot wine for free using a rebate website.

Where to find digital coupons

Walmart has coupons on its website that you can print and show at your local store.

In addition, as Bree suggests, Coupons.com is a great source for finding hundreds of dollars worth of savings at tons of popular stores.

The site has digital and printable coupons offering discounts on everything from food to cleaning supplies to personal care items.

You can also download the Coupons.com app for additional convenience.

Primarily a grocery couponing resource, Lozo compiles coupons from 19 major stores including Kroger, Target, and Stop & Shop.

The site has a great feature that lets you build a grocery list and see what coupons are available for each item you’re planning to buy.

Many manufacturers also offer coupons on their products as well, like Proctor & Gamble's P&G Good Everyday initiative.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PemIJ_0gELzrI800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GdJEw_0gELzrI800

Here are even more ways to save on grocery purchases at Walmart.

Comments / 3

Related
shefinds

Costco Just Issued A Warning To Customers On Its Website–Yikes!

Costco recently updated their list of 22 “currently known scams” to alert shoppers about a new issue that could take a toll on their bank account if they’re not careful. If you’re a member of this wholesale store, you should be aware of the fact that a fraudulent website, which looks shockingly similar to Costco’s, is taking advantage of unsuspecting consumers.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Groceries#Discounts#Food Drink#Couponing#Tiktok#Breethecouponqueen#Coupons Com#Shopkick
Mashed

Aldi Vs Walmart: Which Grocery Store Is More Affordable?

For many, Walmart is synonymous with low-cost living. The Arkansas-based retailer, founded in 1962, rose to fame in the '90s by offering the lowest prices around on everything from baking soda to bicycles (per Britannica). But as the first Walmart Supercenter approaches middle age, is the discount retailer still the low-cost wunderkind it was decades ago?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The US Sun

My bank accidentally deposited $10K in my account – I told them the error & put it in my savings – is it legally mine?

FREE money can be tempting. Earlier this month, writer and finance expert Quentin Fottrell received an interesting question regarding the legality of banking errors. The question was from someone going by the pseudonym, Concerned Depositor. They shared that while at the bank, they deposited a check into their checking account.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Joel Eisenberg

Sodas Being Discontinued in 2022

Tab represented a high-profile 2020 termination of a Coca-Cola product. Other top soda brands, such as Pepsi, have likewise discontinued old favorites, and new cancellations may be forthcoming.
rolling out

If you recently bought strawberries, throw them out; here’s why

If you recently bought strawberries, you need to think twice about eating them. Health officials are investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A in the United States and Canada that could possibly be linked to organic strawberries. Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that could cause liver disease and is caused by contaminated food or water.
FOOD SAFETY
shefinds

This One Charging Mistake Is Ruining Your Phone’s Battery, According To Experts

You may be wondering what could be so complicated about charging your device. While the act of plugging your phone into a charger takes zero effort or tech know-how, the fact remains: you could be doing it wrong without even knowing. And when you make charging mistakes, your phone’s battery can suffer. One of the key ways you can maintain a strong battery that goes the distance is by getting into good charging habits and knowing which common missteps to avoid. This is the one charging mistake that is ruining your iPhone’s battery, according to experts.
CELL PHONES
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
Phone Arena

Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch

If you're a professional bargain hunter, odds are you've started saving for the impending Amazon Prime Day 2022 festival for at least a little while now. But if the e-commerce giant is unlikely to tempt you to spend any of that money early on "normal" non-Prime-exclusive deals, perhaps the competition will have better luck doing just that this weekend.
ELECTRONICS
SheKnows

Target Is Selling The Perfect Patio Chair For Just $24—& It Looks So Much More Expensive In Person

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re more than ready to enjoy balmy days and warm, starry nights outdoors with your nearest and dearest, you’re going to want to upgrade your patio furniture, so you have plenty of comfy patio chairs on hand no matter who’s stopping by. But if your current set is looking a little worse for wear, fear not, because you don’t have to spend a million bucks to score a durable, comfortable seat you’ll...
SHOPPING
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
515K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy