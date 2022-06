If one were to believe the allegations surrounding the recent Vince McMahon scandal, the reported “hush money” may have actually done its job for a time, according to a new report. The latest Wrestling Observer is reporting that virtually no one in WWE was aware that an alleged affair was taking place between Vince McMahon, an employee, and Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. There were suspicions of McMahon and the particular employee had a relationship, especially when she was given a promotion in April of 2021. Another employee that Dave Meltzer is familiar with has been aware of the situation but there is zero indication that this person told anyone.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO