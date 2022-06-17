ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

‘It’s a blessing’: Stevenson Park renovated just in time for Juneteenth weekend celebration

By Miriam Chamberlain
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPNAU_0gELyKdi00

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – This weekend marks the second year for Juneteenth to be celebrated as a national holiday. In Abilene, a nonprofit is igniting a big three-day celebration to observe the holiday at Stevenson Park. The big question circling was whether or not the park would be ready in time.

Today, if you drive by Stevenson Park, you may notice some changes and new improvements made- all possible through Let Us Breathe Abilene .

A brief history of the Stevenson park neighborhood and Let us Breathe Abilene

Some Stevenson Park neighbors told KTAB/KRBC they were surprised with all the updates.

“It’s lovely, it’s wonderful. We were there at the basketball courts until about 10:00 last night with my grandkids and it was just beautiful,” said Regina Christian.

With its brand-new restrooms, basketball and tennis courts, these renovations have undoubtedly breathed new life into the community.

“We’ve been in this town for a very long time and we just really appreciate Let Us Breath down the street, and everybody coming together and trying to get the park together,” said Christian. “It’s a blessing.”

For so long, those living in the Stevenson Park area, like Juanita Nicholson, said seeing change this big has never happened before.

“It’s surprising because you know it needed an uplift and it looks better,” Nicholson said. “I see a major, dramatic change.”

The $400,000 project was completed just in time for the City of Abilene’s second annual Juneteenth celebration.

Abilene nonprofit hosts 3-day community event to celebrate Juneteenth

“It’ll bring more life to the party or to the gathering,” said Nicholson.

At least one neighbor living near the park say it’s good to hear kids play late into the evening.

If you know of any park in town that may need renovation, the Abilene Parks and Recreation’s next meeting is Tuesday, June 21 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., all are welcomed to attend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
ktxs.com

City prepares for Juneteenth celebration

This weekend the nonprofit organization Let Us Breathe is hosting its three-day Juneteenth Freedom Festival. Shawnte Fleming, one the organizers for Let Us Breath, says the improved park will attract more people to celebrate. "This is our Abilene Black history. So, as we go into this Juneteenth weekend, we definitely...
ABILENE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

'Mysterious figures' spotted at other Texas Zoo's

SAN ANTONIO – After a mysterious figure was caught on camera at the Amarillo Zoo. It seems like other Texas zoos are also having visits from mysterious figures. The San Antonio Zoo shared on their Facebook that their security camera spotted a “mysterious figure” wandering the Brackenridge Park. But that “mysterious figure” looks a lot like a hippo doesn’t it?
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Abilene, TX
Sports
Abilene, TX
Government
BigCountryHomepage

Jimmy DeFoor laid to rest at Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Veteran, Abilene Police Officer, and fierce Veterans services advocate Jimmy David DeFoor passed away June 10th of 2022 at the age of 75. His years of service and dedication to his country, community, and fellow veterans were honored with a memorial service on June 16th. “He just constantly gave. To the veterans […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Ktab
BigCountryHomepage

‘Inconsiderate of Traffic’: Residents of Downtown Abilene complain of increased traffic incidents, injuries since return of Bird Scooters

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With the recent reappearance of E-scooters on the streets of Abilene, concerns of safety have been raised. Cities around the state have reported injuries resulting from use of the scooters – especially in areas with high alcohol consumption. “Ever since they started bringing these things to the urban centers around America, […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene Zoo latest to record strange overnight visitor

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Zoo is the latest zoo across Texas to record a strange visitor caught on camera after hours. This visitor is a little less mysterious than the initial viral ‘object’ that started the national phenomenon, showing up on surveillance video at the Amarillo Zoo May 21. Abilene’s overnight visitor may […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

National Bourbon Day: Just 1 distillery in the Big Country

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – On National Bourbon Day, one Abilene business comes to mind: Belt Buckle Distillery. Since 2017, Belt Buckle has bottled some of West Texas’ finest bourbon, and was the Big Country’s first distillery. Like other spirits, Bourbon has to meet certain criteria to earn its name. For example, “Bourbon is a whiskey […]
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
BigCountryHomepage

10th annual CALF breaks pre-pandemic records

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s 10th annual Children’s Art & Literacy Festival (CALF) shattered records last weekend, returning to a pre-pandemic number of visitors while gas prices soar across the nation. As Abilene is the official Storybook Capital of America, the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council cited a 17% increase since 2021. The council said 5,444 […]
ABILENE, TX
colemantoday.com

PHOTO ALBUM #1 of 2 - Coleman PRCA Rodeo Parade 2022

The 2022 Coleman PRCA Rodeo parade took place last Saturday in Downtown Coleman. Thank you to the Coleman County Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture and Tourist Bureau for organizing this every year! It was a great parade! Click here to see a list of winners. (Coleman Today Photos)
COLEMAN, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Hardin-Simmons helping children with autism develop their social skills

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hardin Simmons University is hosting social skills groups throughout the summer for children with autism, ADD, or ADHD. During the school year, children with autism are usually able to develop their social skills, but according to Rachel Goulet, Clinical Operations Manager for the Houston-Lantrip Center, these skills can regress throughout the […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy