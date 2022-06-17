‘It’s a blessing’: Stevenson Park renovated just in time for Juneteenth weekend celebration

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – This weekend marks the second year for Juneteenth to be celebrated as a national holiday. In Abilene, a nonprofit is igniting a big three-day celebration to observe the holiday at Stevenson Park. The big question circling was whether or not the park would be ready in time.

Today, if you drive by Stevenson Park, you may notice some changes and new improvements made- all possible through Let Us Breathe Abilene .

Some Stevenson Park neighbors told KTAB/KRBC they were surprised with all the updates.

“It’s lovely, it’s wonderful. We were there at the basketball courts until about 10:00 last night with my grandkids and it was just beautiful,” said Regina Christian.

With its brand-new restrooms, basketball and tennis courts, these renovations have undoubtedly breathed new life into the community.

“We’ve been in this town for a very long time and we just really appreciate Let Us Breath down the street, and everybody coming together and trying to get the park together,” said Christian. “It’s a blessing.”

For so long, those living in the Stevenson Park area, like Juanita Nicholson, said seeing change this big has never happened before.

“It’s surprising because you know it needed an uplift and it looks better,” Nicholson said. “I see a major, dramatic change.”

The $400,000 project was completed just in time for the City of Abilene’s second annual Juneteenth celebration.

“It’ll bring more life to the party or to the gathering,” said Nicholson.

At least one neighbor living near the park say it’s good to hear kids play late into the evening.

If you know of any park in town that may need renovation, the Abilene Parks and Recreation’s next meeting is Tuesday, June 21 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., all are welcomed to attend.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.