The former Authors of Pain (AOP) discuss their name change and how much it means for Paul Ellering to give them his blessing to take a name inspired by the Legion of Doom. Paul Ellering will forever be linked to Hawk and Animal, the Road Warriors, before the stable splintered off into just a triumvirate of Paul, Hawk, and Animal, Paul was the manager of a larger stable known as the Legion of Doom. Eventually, Hawk and Animal would you go over to WWE in 1990 and once again take the name Legion of Doom for the WWE exploits. Paul would join them in 1992, once again making that team whole.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO