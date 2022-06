Licorice led the Golden Guardians to a convincing victory over C9 on the second day of the 2022 LCS Spring Split, bouncing back from the team’s loss to FlyQuest yesterday. The veteran top laner, bringing out Kayle in her first appearance of the LCS Summer Split, successfully broke a 0-13 streak against his former team, with C9 still being unable to start their intended roster. This marks the second consecutive loss for C9, who are still trying to find their footing without Berserker and Zven in their lineup.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO