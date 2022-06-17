ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho’s May unemployment rate falls to historic low of 2.5%

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OMYn8_0gELxZfa00

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.5% in May, down from April’s rate of 2.6%.

May’s rate marks the fourth consecutive month of historic lows since record keeping began in 1976.

The number of Idahoans employed or looking for work grew by 6,373 people (0.7%) to 943,390. Labor force participation increased by 0.3 percentage points between April and May to 62.4%. Idaho’s peak participation rate reached 71.4% in September 1998.

Total employment grew from April by 6,823 (0.7%) to 919,785 while total unemployment dropped by 450 (-1.9%) to 23,605.

According to Help Wanted Online, there were 63,998 online job postings in Idaho during May, or 2.7 job openings for every unemployed Idahoan looking for work.

Idaho’s nonfarm jobs fell short of seasonal expectations in May, showing an adjusted decrease of 1,900 jobs to 813,300. Industry sectors with the greatest over-the-month gains include information (2.5%); durable goods manufacturing (1.2%); accommodation and food services (0.6%); and professional and business services (0.6%).

Industries with the greatest job declines in May were arts, entertainment and recreation (-4%); state government (-3.8%); natural resources (-2.1%); financial activities (-1.8%); private educational services (-1.4%); and nondurable goods manufacturing (-1.3%).

Twin Falls experienced the only over-the-month nonfarm job growth among the state’s Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), increasing by 0.4%. Lewiston saw the largest nonfarm job decrease of 0.7%, followed by Coeur d’Alene with 0.6%, Idaho Falls with 0.4% and Pocatello with 0.3%. Boise experienced no measurable change.

Year over Year

Idaho’s unemployment rate was down 1.2 percentage points from May 2021. The labor force was up 3%, an increase of 27,595 people.

The number of unemployed Idahoans dropped 31.2% (-10,701) from May 2021, while the number of employed rose 4.3% (38,296).

Idaho’s total nonfarm jobs increased by 2.8% (22,400) over May 2021. Every major industry sector showed over-the-year job increases except for federal government (-3%) and private educational services (-0.7%).

All six of Idaho’s MSAs saw year-over-year nonfarm job gains. Twin Falls saw the largest increase with 5.2%, followed by Pocatello (4.9%), Idaho Falls (4%), Boise (2.8%), Coeur d’Alene (2.7%) and Lewiston (1.4%).

National Comparisons

Nationally, unemployment went mostly unchanged with the unemployment rate remaining at 3.6% in May and the number of unemployed down 11,880 to 5.9 million. The national unemployment rate was 0.1 percentage points above its pre-pandemic rate of 3.5% in February 2020. Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 390,000 (0.3%) to 151.7 million and was 0.5% below pre-pandemic levels.

The post Idaho’s May unemployment rate falls to historic low of 2.5% appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Sticker shock: Idaho property owners react to soaring assessed home values

The story published on idahocapitalsun.com on June 16. Shondi Mortimer bought her home in northwest Boise for $289,500 in 2016, when she was still married and pregnant with her sixth child. Now, as a divorced single parent with three boys still living at home, she received her property tax assessment...
ADA COUNTY, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho’s Black communities celebrate Juneteenth with joy, food, dance and community

With live performances, local vendors, food and dance, community members gathered in celebration for the fourth annual “Family Function” Juneteenth event on Saturday at Julia Davis Park in downtown Boise. For a weekend of celebration, Juneteenth Idaho and the Black Liberation Collective partnered with local organizations and Black-owned businesses such as The Honey Pot CBD,  […] The post Idaho’s Black communities celebrate Juneteenth with joy, food, dance and community appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

PUSHBACK TO HATE: Four Idaho governors helped marginalize neo-Nazis

Four Idaho governors from two different parties made strong stands against hate group activity in Idaho a prominent feature of their terms in office, helping marginalize the Aryan Nations in the years that the neo-Nazi group was active in Idaho. That record provides a powerful precedent for how Idaho can counter the impact of hate groups, but it’s unclear if today’s state leadership will take the same approach. Gov. Brad...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Popular recreation land closed due to abuse

Endowment trust land at the East Fork of Rock Creek closed Wednesday because of land abuse, according to an Idaho Department of Lands news release. The area covers 40 acres located four miles east of Rockland in Power County. The land faced danger of closing this time last year because of trash overflow, human waste and off-trail usage of all-terrain vehicles.
POWER COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment#Manufacturing#Idaho Falls#Idahoans
KIFI Local News 8

BLM issues decision to authorize expanded military training area in southwest Idaho

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has issued a decision to enable the Idaho Army National Guard to conduct military training on an additional 44 square miles of Federal and State land located west of Mountain Home and adjacent to the existing Orchard Combat Training Center. The post BLM issues decision to authorize expanded military training area in southwest Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
BOISE, ID
kmvt

Governor Little signs disaster declaration for two Idaho counties

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little has signed a disaster declaration for Nez Perce and Idaho Counties due to spring flooding. Excessive rainfall and runoff in the North-Central and Northeast regions of the state is causing significant damage and travel conditions in the area as a number of roadways are obstructed due to flooding.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Get to Know Idaho: The history of Ustick

IDAHO, USA — By the spring of 1863, just before the formation of Fort Boise there were about 100 non-native people living in the valley. By 1900, 10 years after Idaho became a state, that population was above 19,000. The makeup was still very rural, with more than 1,600 farms on more than 113,000 acres of land, according to the Idaho State Historical Society.
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

Rain set to hit central Idaho Sunday, not too significant in southern Idaho

On Sunday, a low-pressure system from the the southern coast of the Pacific is sending moisture back to Idaho...but it's concentrated in the central moutains and won't really touch our southern valleys. The low-pressure from this system is keeping temperatures relatively cool, about 10-15 degrees below normal for most of...
GEM COUNTY, ID
MIX 106

Idaho Lake Named One Of The Country’s Clearest

Here in Idaho, we have no shortage of beautiful lakes. That's what makes our state one of the best for fishing and scenic photos. It's true. Yes, Minnesota is still the 'Land Of The Lakes,' but that doesn't mean they have all of them. Sure, there's a more famous lake with salt water a little south in Utah. However, Idaho was still able to have one of our fantastic lakes make the top 10 list of clearest lakes in the country. That's something worth celebrating when you look at the stiff competition.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Do You Know Idaho’s Most Notorious Criminal?

For decades Boise Idaho housed some of the most violent, vicious, and downright scary criminals in the country. Horrific humans came from all over the world to serve their time at the Old Penitentiary. Before we get back to that, who do you think Idaho's worst has been?. Currently Lori...
BOISE, ID
Big Country News

Idaho Fish & Game Officials Remind Recreational Shooters that Targeting Protected Nongame Birds and Ground Squirrels is Illegal

BOISE - Temperatures are starting to climb and the days are long, and that’s good news for recreational shooters looking to get out of city limits to shoot guns. Summer is a popular season for recreational shooters across the state, but it’s also a critical time of year for some nongame bird species that are commonly found in popular shooting areas.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Wrong-way Crash on Idaho’s 4th of July Pass Kills One

WOLFE LODGE, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed in a wrong-way crash with a semi-truck late Friday on 4th of July Pass in North Idaho. According to Idaho State Police, a 36-year-old woman from Medimont in a Chevrolet pickup crashed head-on with a semi-truck a little after 10 p.m., the woman had been going the wrong direction on Interstate 90, she was killed. A man and woman, both 45, from Homestead, Florida were in the semi-truck and taken to nearby hospitals, they had been wearing their seat belts. The crash stopped traffic on the interstate for more than three hours.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Boise Doesn’t Have to Travel Far to Enjoy the Best Sushi in Idaho

If you’re serious about your sushi, you hold your breath every time a list like this is published. We’ve seen national publications that have never visited the Treasure Valley pick some really obscure Idaho restaurants when they’re putting together their list of best “whatever” in every state lists. But in the case of Idaho’s best sushi joint? It appears that Love Food hit the nail on the head with their latest list titled “Your State’s Best Sushi Joint.”
BOISE, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy