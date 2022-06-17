Alabama church shooting: Third victim dies; 71-year-old suspect in custody

Tre Hargett, Tennessee’s secretary of state, was arrested Friday night on a driving under the influence charge after leaving the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, authorities said. Hargett, 53, said he was arrested by the Tullahoma Police Department and booked into the Coffee County Jail, WHBQ-TV reported. According to...
KEARNEY, Neb. — A 20-year-old Colorado man is facing sex trafficking and kidnapping charges after he was found with a 13-year-old girl reported missing out of Indiana, authorities said. Troopers with Nebraska State Patrol found Kyle Miotke of Elizabeth, Colorado, with the teen girl shortly after police in Lafayette,...
NEW CASTLE, N.H. — (AP) — A 70-foot yacht burned and sank in New Hampshire, sending three people to the hospital, authorities said. The vessel, the Elusive, was on the Piscataqua River heading toward a marina in New Castle around 4 p.m. Saturday when a passenger noticed black smoke below deck, the New Hampshire Department of Safety said in a statement.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — A Northern California pair not only smuggled drugs to five other states but repeatedly impersonated federal law enforcement officers as part of the nationwide scheme, a U.S. grand jury alleged this week. A federal grand jury in Sacramento on Thursday indicted Quinten Giovanni...
ANDERSON, Ind. — Indiana officials are seeking $1.1 million in repayment from a former food service bookkeeper whom they claim stole from a school district’s lunch fund account over a five-year period, authorities said. According to a special audit by the Indiana State Board of Accounts, Carla Burke,...
ALBANY, N.Y. — (AP) — New York’s new law barring sales of bullet-resistant vests to most civilians doesn't cover the type of armor worn by the gunman who killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket, a gap that could limit its effectiveness in deterring future military-style assaults.
Tulsa-based QuikTrip opened its first Colorado location in Firestone, a town just north of Denver, Thursday. In addition to Colorado, QuikTrip said announced plans last year to open locations in three more states — Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama. Also last year, QuikTrip announced plans for its first Oklahoma City location...
SANTA FE, N.M. — (AP) — Behind the raw public frustration and anger over election security that has played out this week in New Mexico was a hint of something deeper -- a growing divide between the state’s Democratic power structure and conservative rural residents who feel their way of life is under attack.
OKLAHOMA CITY — The deadline for a state scholarship program is quickly approaching for students who just completed eighth, ninth, tenth or 11th grade. This is the final opportunity for students who were 11th-graders in the 2021-22 school year to apply for the program. June 30 is the last...
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) announced this week it is one of seven states to be awarded the U.S. Department of Labor’s UI Navigator Grant. The grant funding will be used to partner with the Oasis Project in north Tulsa to promote equitable access...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — An ambitious California proposal aims to reduce plastic production for single-use products like shampoo bottles and food wrappers by 25% starting next decade, part of an effort to rein in pollution from the ubiquitous material. A bill introduced late Thursday aims to bring...
Comments / 0