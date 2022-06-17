ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
80 year-old Abilene man biking 80 miles for Meals on Wheels

By Annabelle Tuggle
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An 80-year-old Abilene man is planning to ride 80 miles on his bike to raise money for Meals on Wheels. This man, named Bo Green, rides his bike for exercise since he is no longer able to run.

“Arthritis made me have two artificial hips,” Green explains.

He began riding in 2019, often challenging himself to ride long distances. Now, he is challenging himself to help Meals on Wheels by using his bike.

“I finally decided that since I was about to turn 80 that I would try for 80 miles,” says Green.

He is waking up at 3:00 am to beat the heat and ride 80 miles on June 25 th . This is a distance he has never gone before. The furthest he has gone is 62 miles.

“To ride 80 miles is a real challenge, and so I hope this will inspire you to give money to Meals on Wheels,” Green says.

The journey for Green to get to where he is now was a long one. He was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, and his health began declining. Now, he has been in remission for 13 years. He planned to ride 80 miles on his bike in September, but he got in a bike wreck and broke his femur.

“I hit a wet patch of gravel and fell.”

Instead of giving up, it actually motivated him to recover as fast as possible to be able to ride and raise money, but then he got shingles. Now, he is finally fully healed, and he is ready to face his own challenge.

Betty Bradley, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels, says he has already raised $5,000 for their organization without even riding yet.

“Bo Green has delivered meals for several years now. . . and he has a heart for serving others,” says Bradley.

She is excited about what this will do for their organization.

“This money is going to go towards helping provide the home delivered meals.”

It will also help them with the continuous struggle they have been facing of high gas prices.

After all Green has gone through, he just feels thankful that he is able to make a difference.

“I feel blessed to be able to do this and to have the motivation to do it,” says Green.

If you would like to join Green in this bike ride, meet him at 3:00 am on June 25th in the Taylor Elementary School parking lot. If you would like to meet later, you can meet around 4:30am, 6:00am, or 7:30am to only ride a part of the 80 miles.

If you would lik e to donate to Meals on Wheels in Green’s Honor, click here, select the “Other” donation box, and type “80 at 80.” You can also send a check designated for “80 at 80” to 717 North 10 th Street, Abilene, TX 79601.

