A parade kicked off the third and final day of 2022 Ice Cream Days in Le Mars. The two-hour long parade made its way past hundreds of spectators sitting in the back of pickups and on the curb along the road. The procession began at 8th St. and Central Ave at 10 a.m., moving through Le Mars' Downtown Historic District before coming to an end at 1st St. NE and Central Ave. The festivities will end at 5 p.m. with the Browns "Ice Cream Days" Closing Show at the Olson Cultural Events Center Stage.

LE MARS, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO