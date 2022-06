Eddie Jones played down the significance of a record 52-21 rout by the 14-man Barbarians even though it sent England crashing to the heaviest defeat of his reign.England fell to a third successive loss as Fabien Galthie’s high-quality side amassed eight tries in the non-cap international at Twickenham, despite having Will Skelton sent off in the 38th minute for a dangerous challenge.It was the first time the Barbarians had received a red card, yet their battalion of French stars made light work of opposition who were using the match to prepare for next month’s three-Test tour of Australia.“We approached the...

RUGBY ・ 20 HOURS AGO