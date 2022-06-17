Special Weather Statement issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-21 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West to southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...9 AM MDT today until 6 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.

ALBANY COUNTY, WY ・ 3 HOURS AGO