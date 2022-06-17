ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel announces new ‘Planet of the Apes’ series for 2023

 2 days ago
On Friday, Marvel announced that they will be publishing a new Planet of the Apes series in early 2023. While this may seem a little out of left field (especially without a Planet of the Apes movie on the horizon), it’s worth noting that Planet of the Apes was one of...

aiptcomics.com

aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Immortal X-Men #3

THE DESTINY OF X! Over one hundred years ago, Irene Adler wrote twelve books. A sequel is long overdue.
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk Gets Official San Diego Comic-Con Banner

This summer is chock-full of epic moments for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, between the theatrical release of Thor: Love and Thunder and the debut of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, I Am Groot, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latter series won't be premiering until mid-August, and fans are definitely eager to see what the series has in store, especially after the first trailer was released last month. While previous rumors have indicated that Marvel Studios might not have a presence at next month's San Diego Comic-Con, a new banner for the convention has surfaced in San Diego — and it happens to show She-Hulk. The banner, which was discovered by SDCC Blog!, uses She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's teaser poster with the SDCC logo, alongside a note that the convention is "celebrating the popular arts."
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Marvel Preview: Miles Morales & Moon Girl #1

Join Lunella Lafayette – aka Moon Girl – and her trusty T-rex sidekick, Devil Dinosaur, in their biggest adventure yet! In the first of three one-shots, Moon Girl takes on the whole Marvel Universe alongside Miles Morales, the Avengers and the X-Men. Don’t miss this new story from acclaimed writer Mohale Mashigo!
aiptcomics

Marvel’s Midnight Suns to return in new comic series

Marvel’s Midnight Suns are back, in a new limited series by writer Ethan Sacks and artist Luigi Zagaria. Marvel says the new series will “embrace the legacy of the original fan-favorite series” with a new lineup that “reflects today’s Marvel Universe”. The team will consist of Blade, Kushala the Spirit Rider, Magik, Wolverine, Nico Minoru, and Strange Academy‘s Zoe Laveau.
epicstream.com

Fantastic Four: Disney+ Poll Seemingly Confirms Actress Who’ll Play MCU’s Sue Storm

The entire comic book film fandom is rejoicing after Marvel Studios finally granted the request of many and cast John Krasinski as Reed Richards. While the actor only played a variant of Mister Fantastic who lives on Earth-838, it gave fans renewed hope that he could still end up playing Reed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's main timeline of Earth-616.
CNET

Netflix's Answer to X-Men Is as Good as Marvel

The second season of The Umbrella Academy elevated the Netflix show from blocky, clunkily scripted superhero fare to a vibrant, self-aware time travel blast. It improved dramatically, adding a snappier, wittier, more humanistic touch to make it one of the best superhero shows out there. Season 3 doesn't make the...
Kerrang

Album review: ONI – Loathing Light

Sometimes the hardest road is the only one that leads to your destination. For Jake Oni, the frontman and mastermind behind this eponymously named outfit, this meant walking that very path – taking back control of both music and his life. Debut album Ironshore, released way back in 2016, wasn’t a bad record, but Jake ended up feeling like a passenger – and that’s a real problem when a band is named after you.
aiptcomics

‘X-Men: Red’ #3 continues to evolve Magneto

X-Men: Red is really heating up as conflict continues to rise on Arakko. That’s Mars for you Earthers. Storm and Magneto now live on Arakko, but when faced with a government-operated X-Men controlled and formed by Brand a conflict arises. In today’s issue, Tarn the Uncaring desires a challenger, and whoever wins gains the favor of the Arraki people. No pressure.
aiptcomics

Marvel shows off final ‘Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War’ #5 cover

Marvel Comics has released the cover to the final issue of Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War and it’s by Leinil Francis Yu. Not only that, but the fifth issue cover also showcases a massive battle with most of Marvel’s best heroes, and villains, fighting. Most recently Marvel revealed a new Spider-Man costume that’d show up in the series that also serves as a cover.
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: New Mutants #26

WHILE THE QUEEN IS AWAY, DEMONS WILL PLAY! A new queen has taken the throne of Limbo—Madelyne Pryor, A.K.A. the Goblin Queen! Meanwhile, separated from Limbo, Magik faces an enemy she thought she had banished long ago. Written by: Vita Ayala. Art by: Rod Reis. Cover by: Leinil Francis...
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Silver Surfer: Rebirth #5

THE BIG FINALE! Silver Surfer and Thanos must stop Tyrant from using the full power of the Reality Gem! But will Surfer be able to resist his own temptation to use the Gem? And does that mean a world where the Silver Surfer never existed?!. Written by: Ron Marz. Art...
WWD

Everything to Know About Beyoncé’s Upcoming Album ‘Renaissance’

Mark your calendars — Beyoncé’s new album is coming soon. Early on Thursday morning, Tidal and Spotify’s official social media accounts revealed that the award-winning singer’s seventh solo album, titled “Renaissance,” will be released on July 29. “The countdown has officially begun. Beyoncé’s...
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Moon Knight #12

It all comes down to this: Moon Knight vs. Zodiac in the final struggle for Marc Spector's soul in the Battle of the Midnight Mission.
BGR.com

Who is the villain in Ms. Marvel?

We’re two episodes into Ms. Marvel, and the show’s true villain has yet to be revealed. Or has it? Like I said before, the ending of episode 2 already teased who the villain is, and it might not be who you think. Put differently, we’ll probably discover the identity of the Ms. Marvel antagonist next week, even though it might not be immediately clear that we’re looking at the story’s villain.
Kerrang

Rico Nasty unleashes new single Black Punk: “This song is for my weirdos who resonate with that sense of alienation”

As promised in her debut Kerrang! Cover Story earlier this month, Rico Nasty has just dropped a new single, Black Punk. Speaking with K! about the meaning behind the bold new track, Rico explained, “Being a black punk person, walking into certain rooms is very uncomfortable. People look at you like they’re fucking afraid of you. People count you out. People downplay you. People think you’re weird.
