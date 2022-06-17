Predictive value of neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio for distant metastasis in gastric cancer patients

Spatial distributions and sources of some commonly concerned heavy metal(loid)s (HMs, As, Ba, Cr, Co, Cu, Ni, Pb, Mn, Zn, and V) in topsoil of Mianyang city, a typical medium-sized emerging industrial city in Southwest China, were determined to explore the influences of anthropogenic activities on the urban environment. The contents of the 10 HMs in 101 topsoil samples were analyzed using an X-ray fluorescence spectrometer, and their sources were analyzed by positive matrix factorization and statistical analysis. The spatial distributions of the HMs and the source contributions were mapped using GIS technology. The results showed that the mean contents of Ba, Cr, Cu, and Zn in the topsoil were significantly higher than their background values. Industrial activities resulted in high contents of Ba, Zn, Cu, and Cr. As, Co, Ni, and V that primarily came from natural sources; Pb, Cr, Cu, and Zn were chiefly derived from a mixed source of industry and traffic; and Ba and Mn primarily originated from industrial sources. Natural sources, mixed sources, and industrial sources contributed 32.6%, 34.4%, and 33.0% of the total HM contents, respectively. Industrial sources and mixed sources of industry and traffic were the main anthropogenic sources of HMs in the urban topsoil and should be the focus of pollution control.
