ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

DC Preview: Duo #2

By AIPT
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kelly Vu and David Kim, partners in both life and science, miraculously survived a horrible attack…but Kelly’s body was sacrificed in the process! Now both their consciousnesses live within...

aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Related
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse #3

MEET THE CAPTAIN AMERICA OF 1954…GWEN STACY! Ghost Spider’s time-traveling/dimension-hopping mission continues! Gwen has landed in her universe’s 1954…so then how can there be someone running around with her face, carrying Captain America’s shield?!. Written by. Art by: Jodi Nishijima. Cover by: David Nakayama. Page...
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Immortal X-Men #3

THE DESTINY OF X! Over one hundred years ago, Irene Adler wrote twelve books. A sequel is long overdue. Become a patron today to get exclusive perks, like access to our exclusive Discord community and our monthly comic book club, ad-free browsing on aiptcomics.com, a physical trade paperback sent to your house every month, and more!
COMICS
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Marvel Preview: Miles Morales & Moon Girl #1

Join Lunella Lafayette – aka Moon Girl – and her trusty T-rex sidekick, Devil Dinosaur, in their biggest adventure yet! In the first of three one-shots, Moon Girl takes on the whole Marvel Universe alongside Miles Morales, the Avengers and the X-Men. Don’t miss this new story from acclaimed writer Mohale Mashigo!
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Milestones in History #1

Celebrate Black History Month the Milestone way, as the superpowered citizens of Dakota (including Static, Icon, Rocket, Hardware, and more) narrate the true stories of Black trailblazers from across human history! Witness the military campaigns of Hannibal and the Queen of Sheba, the literary accomplishments of Alexandre Dumas, the World War One dogfights of Eugene Bullard against the legendary Red Baron, and many, many more, all written and drawn by a who’s-who of comics and literary talent!
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Pak
Daily Beast

Friends Demand Investigation After Two Netflix Actors Killed

On Thursday, two actors on a Netflix series were killed and six other crew members were injured in a van crash near Mulegé, a city on the Baja California Sur peninsula. Now friends of the victims—Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar, known professionally as “Paco Mufote”—are lashing out against Netflix and the independent production company behind the show, The Chosen One, claiming that the cast members had been complaining about poor transport and logistics.
MUSIC
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Earth-Prime: Hero’s Twilight #6

A threat has been amassing forces from across time and universes. Their plan is to finally free humanity from their dependency on these so-called heroes. All these beings do is bring about pain and destruction everywhere they go, solving no issues and bringing no peace to the world. Instead, this being will bring the hero community to its knees, and finally help society reach its true potential. The Age of Heroes is over.
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Moon Knight #12

It all comes down to this: Moon Knight vs. Zodiac in the final struggle for Marc Spector’s soul in the Battle of the Midnight Mission. Become a patron today to get exclusive perks, like access to our exclusive Discord community and our monthly comic book club, ad-free browsing on aiptcomics.com, a physical trade paperback sent to your house every month, and more!
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Khoi Pham Inks
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Dark Horse Preview: Minor Threats #2

Courtesy of Dark Horse Comics AIPT can exclusively reveal the covers to Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum, and Scott Hepburn’s Minor Threats #2. Covers come by way of Hepburn and Francesco Francavilla. Announced back in May, Minor Threats will have its first issue arrive in comic shops on August 24th...
COMICS
aiptcomics

Skybound Preview: Impact Winter #1

Skybound and Anonymous Content have released a new look at their upcoming Impact Winter #1, a one-shot prequel to the Audible Original series of the same name. The book is from the creative team of Audible series creator Travis Beacham (Pacific Rim, Carnival Row), artist Stephen Green (Hellboy and the BPRD), colorist Matt Hollingsworth (Batman: White Knight, Little Bird), and letterer AndWorld Design.
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel’s Midnight Suns to return in new comic series

Marvel’s Midnight Suns are back, in a new limited series by writer Ethan Sacks and artist Luigi Zagaria. Marvel says the new series will “embrace the legacy of the original fan-favorite series” with a new lineup that “reflects today’s Marvel Universe”. The team will consist of Blade, Kushala the Spirit Rider, Magik, Wolverine, Nico Minoru, and Strange Academy‘s Zoe Laveau.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? #116

Velma is off to the optometrist to get a new pair of glasses, and her appointment is being haunted by a giant cyclops crashing through the office! While Velma struggles to believe her eyes, the rest of Mystery Inc. sets its sights on solving the mystery of this one-eyed monstrosity.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk Gets Official San Diego Comic-Con Banner

This summer is chock-full of epic moments for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, between the theatrical release of Thor: Love and Thunder and the debut of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, I Am Groot, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latter series won't be premiering until mid-August, and fans are definitely eager to see what the series has in store, especially after the first trailer was released last month. While previous rumors have indicated that Marvel Studios might not have a presence at next month's San Diego Comic-Con, a new banner for the convention has surfaced in San Diego — and it happens to show She-Hulk. The banner, which was discovered by SDCC Blog!, uses She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's teaser poster with the SDCC logo, alongside a note that the convention is "celebrating the popular arts."
SAN DIEGO, CA
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Aquaman & The Flash: Voidsong #1

They descend suddenly from the stars, in monumental ships like floating cathedrals. They are touched by a dark and terrible force from beyond our reality, silent but for the one note they emit that freezes all motion. Their mission: to drain the Earth of all its kinetic energy and leave it a lifeless husk. They never expected anyone could escape their song—but the Flash was in the Speed Force when they struck, and Aquaman was in the deepest ravine far below the ocean’s floor. These heroes have little in common. They’ve rarely even fought side by side without their fellow Justice League members. Now they must find a way to work together against impossible odds to save the world and the people they love.
COMICS
thedigitalfix.com

Birds of Prey star teases martial arts action in Black Canary spin-off

Jurnee Smollett has been providing a tease of what to expect from the upcoming Black Canary spin-off. After being a highlight of the Birds of Prey movie released in 2020, it wasn’t long before a Black Canary solo movie was announced, which will be coming to HBO Max. We haven’t heard much about it since then, but Smollett has a new movie out, meaning that people of course are asking her how the DCEU project is going.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Marvel’s Voices: Pride #1 (2022)

PERMANENT SLEEPOVER / OVER THE RAINBOW / ANCIENT & MODERN / STAY OUTTA MY MIND TURF, JACK / ALL MY EXES IN THE NEXUS / LGBT-D / PERFECTLY SCENE. Hot off a GLAAD Award nomination for 2021’s anthology, MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE returns for a jam-packed celebration of LGBTQI+ characters and creators! New York Times-bestselling, multi-award-winning author Charlie Jane Anders introduces a new hero to the Marvel Universe—and it won’t be the last you see of them. Get in on the ground floor here! IRON MAN scribe and lauded TV showrunner Christopher Cantwell takes on Moondragon’s complex legacy for a heart-bending story across space and time. Shuster and Eisner-winning writer Andrew Wheeler makes his Marvel debut with the MU’s real god of love—Hercules! Nebula, World Fantasy, and Locus-award winner Alyssa Wong reunites the Young Avengers in a story guaranteed to please fans new and old! And that’s just the first slice of the rainbow. MARVEL’S VOICES continues its groundbreaking anthology series with another swoon-worthy glimpse of the world outside your window!
COMICS
Entertainment Weekly

Why Ms. Marvel's powers look different from the comics

Ms. Marvel is finally making her screen debut — but she looks a little different than she did on the page. From the moment Kamala Khan popped up in Marvel comics, she became an overnight fan favorite, winning over readers with her sunny optimism and her uniquely stretchy power set. Now, the wide-eyed Jersey City native is coming to the small screen, with Iman Vellani starring in Disney+'s new TV series.
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

AfterShock First Look: The 06 Protocol #1

The seemingly perfect life of the Mirino family is shattered when family patriarch, Faust, is brutally murdered on a quiet summer night. His wife, Cat, and 16-year-old daughter, Missy, are forced to confront a shocking truth about Faust’s involvement in a secret government program known as THE 06 PROTOCOL.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
421K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy