Talking about Risk, UncertaintieS of Testing IN Genetics (TRUSTING): development and evaluation of an educational programme for healthcare professionals about BRCA1 & BRCA2 testing

By Lesley Fallowfield
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMainstreaming of germline testing demands that all healthcare professionals have good communication skills, but few have genetic testing and counselling experience. We developed and evaluated educational workshops-Talking about Risk & UncertaintieS of Testing IN Genetics (TRUSTING). Contents included: presentations and exercises, an interview with a geneticist about BRCA testing, screening and...

Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Stable inheritance of H3.3-containing nucleosomes during mitotic cell divisions

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-30298-4, published online 06 May 2022. In this article the author name Zhiguo Zhang was incorrectly written as Zhiguo Zhaang. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Xiaowei Xu, Shoufu Duan. Authors and Affiliations. Institute for Cancer Genetics, Columbia...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Radiotheranostics in oncology: current challenges and emerging opportunities

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Structural imaging remains an essential component of diagnosis, staging and response assessment in patients with cancer; however, as clinicians increasingly seek to noninvasively investigate tumour phenotypes and evaluate functional and molecular responses to therapy, theranostics - the combination of diagnostic imaging with targeted therapy - is becoming more widely implemented. The field of radiotheranostics, which is the focus of this Review, combines molecular imaging (primarily PET and SPECT) with targeted radionuclide therapy, which involves the use of small molecules, peptides and/or antibodies as carriers for therapeutic radionuclides, typically those emitting Î±-, Î²- or auger-radiation. The exponential, global expansion of radiotheranostics in oncology stems from its potential to target and eliminate tumour cells with minimal adverse effects, owing to a mechanism of action that differs distinctly from that of most other systemic therapies. Currently, an enormous opportunity exists to expand the number of patients who can benefit from this technology, to address the urgent needs of many thousands of patients across the world. In this Review, we describe the clinical experience with established radiotheranostics as well as novel areas of research and various barriers to progress.
CANCER
Nature.com

Mitochondrial Sirt3 serves as a biomarker for sepsis diagnosis and mortality prediction

The purpose of this study is to determine whether the levels of serum Sirt3 correlate with disease severity and perfusion indicators in septic patients, as well as to assess the clinical value of Sirt3 as a potential novel marker for sepsis diagnosis and mortality prediction. A total of 79 patients in the ICU were included in the study, of which 28 were postoperatively noninfectious and the remaining 51 patients were all diagnosed with sepsis during the study period. The levels of Sirt3 were detected and dynamically monitored by enzyme-linked adsorption method, Pearson or Spearman coefficient for correlation analysis between Sirt3 and clinical indicators, ROC curve for evaluation of diagnosis and mortality prediction, Kaplan"“Meier method for the significance of Sirt3 in 28-day survival. The serum levels of Sirt3 were lower in the sepsis patients on day 1 (P"‰<"‰0.0001), and the septic shock group had lower Sirt3 levels than the sepsis group (P"‰="‰0.013). Sirt3 had good negative correlations with SOFA scores both in sepsis and septic shock groups (Pearson: r2"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.424, âˆ’"‰0.518; P"‰="‰0.011, 0.040), and Sirt3 correlated strongly with ScvO2 in the septic shock group (Pearson: r2"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.679, P"‰="‰0.004) and with PCT in the sepsis group (Pearson: r2"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.409, P"‰="‰0.015). Sirt3 not only performed well in identifying sepsis (AUC"‰="‰0.995, 95% CI 0.987"“1, P"‰<"‰0.0001) but also greatly enhanced lactate's specificity in detecting septic shock (from 91.43 to 94.29%). Patients in the low Sirt3 group had higher ScvO2, lactate, APACHE II score, SOFA score, longer ICU stays, and worse indicators of inflammation (TNF-Î±, IL-6) and infection (PCT) than those in the high Sirt3 group (P"‰<"‰0.05). Additionally, Sirt3 can predict mortality of sepsis (AUC"‰="‰0.746, 95% CI 0.571"“0.921, P"‰="‰0.022), patients with serum Sirt3"‰<"‰10.07Â pg/ml have a lower 28-day survival (log-rank P"‰="‰0.008). Low serum levels of Sirt3 are significantly correlated with the disease severity. At the same time, Sirt3 increases the sensitivity of lactate to detect "cellular hypoxia" in septic shock. Sirt3 is a promising biomarker for the diagnosis of sepsis and predicting mortality risk in septic patients.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The Pseudomonas aeruginosa DksA1 protein is involved in HO tolerance and within-macrophages survival and can be replaced by DksA2

In Gram-negative pathogens, the stringent response regulator DksA controls the expression of hundreds of genes, including virulence-related genes. Interestingly, Pseudomonas aeruginosa has two functional DksA paralogs: DksA1 is constitutively expressed and has a zinc-finger motif, while DksA2 is expressed only under zinc starvation conditions and does not contain zinc. DksA1 stimulates the production of virulence factors in vitro and is required for full pathogenicity in vivo. DksA2 can replace these DksA1 functions. Here, the role of dksA paralogs in P. aeruginosa tolerance to H2O2-induced oxidative stress has been investigated. The P. aeruginosa dksA1 dksA2 mutant showed impaired H2O2 tolerance in planktonic and biofilm-growing cultures and increased susceptibility to macrophages-mediated killing compared to the wild type. Complementation with either dksA1 or dksA2 genes restored the wild type phenotypes. The DksA-dependent tolerance to oxidative stress involves, at least in part, the positive transcriptional control of both katA and katE catalase-encoding genes. These data support the hypothesis that DksA1 and DksA2 are eco-paralogs with indistinguishable function but optimal activity under different environmental conditions, and highlight their mutual contribution to P. aeruginosa virulence.
SCIENCE
#Dna Test#Genetic Test#Prostate Cancer#Ovarian Cancer#Cancer Syndrome#Brca1 Brca2#Healthcare
Nature.com

ESA-ECMWF Report on recent progress and research directions in machine learning for Earth System observation and prediction

Npj Climate and Atmospheric Science volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 51 (2022) Cite this article. This paper provides a short summary of the outcomes of the workshop on Machine Learning (ML) for Earth System Observation and Prediction (ESOP / ML4ESOP) organised by the European Space Agency (ESA) and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) between 15 and 18 November 2021. The 4-days workshop had more than 30 speakers and 30 poster-presenters, attracting over 1100 registrations from 85 countries around the world. The workshop aimed to demonstrate where and how the fusion between traditional ESOP applications and ML methods has shown limitations, outstanding opportunities, and challenges based on the participant's feedback. Future directions were also highlighted from all thematic areas that comprise the ML4ESOP domain.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Misinformation: broaden definition to curb its societal influence

Cecilie Steenbuch Traberg ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-5640-9273 0. University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK. Researchers are increasingly adopting a definition of misinformation that assumes it comes from questionable or bogus sources. But using that as its sole defining characteristic overlooks accidental misinformation from reputable and therefore potentially more influential sources. This oversight poses a threat to the understanding by scientists, laypeople and policymakers of how to prevent the spread and influence of misinformation.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Both cis and trans-acting genetic factors drive somatic instability in female carriers of the FMR1 premutation

The fragile X mental retardation (FMR1) gene contains an expansion-prone CGG repeat within its 5"² UTR. Alleles with 55"“200 repeats are known as premutation (PM) alleles and confer risk for one or more of the FMR1 premutation (PM) disorders that include Fragile X-associated Tremor/Ataxia Syndrome (FXTAS), Fragile X-associated Primary Ovarian Insufficiency (FXPOI), and Fragile X-Associated Neuropsychiatric Disorders (FXAND). PM alleles expand on intergenerational transmission, with the children of PM mothers being at risk of inheriting alleles with"‰>"‰200 CGG repeats (full mutation FM) alleles) and thus developing Fragile X Syndrome (FXS). PM alleles can be somatically unstable. This can lead to individuals being mosaic for multiple size alleles. Here, we describe a detailed evaluation of somatic mosaicism in a large cohort of female PM carriers and show that 94% display some evidence of somatic instability with the presence of a series of expanded alleles that differ from the next allele by a single repeat unit. Using two different metrics for instability that we have developed, we show that, as with intergenerational instability, there is a direct relationship between the extent of somatic expansion and the number of CGG repeats in the originally inherited allele and an inverse relationship with the number of AGG interruptions. Expansions are progressive as evidenced by a positive correlation with age and by examination of blood samples from the same individual taken at different time points. Our data also suggests the existence of other genetic or environmental factors that affect the extent of somatic expansion. Importantly, the analysis of candidate single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) suggests that two DNA repair factors, FAN1 and MSH3, may be modifiers of somatic expansion risk in the PM population as observed in other repeat expansion disorders.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Distribution equality as an optimal epidemic mitigation strategy

Upon the development of a therapeutic, a successful response to a global pandemic relies on efficient worldwide distribution, a process constrained by our global shipping network. Most existing strategies seek to maximize the outflow of the therapeutics, hence optimizing for rapid dissemination. Here we find that this intuitive approach is, in fact, counterproductive. The reason is that by focusing strictly on the quantity of disseminated therapeutics, these strategies disregard the way in which this quantity distributes across destinations. Most crucially-they overlook the interplay of the therapeutic spreading patterns with those of the pathogens. This results in a discrepancy between supply and demand, that prohibits efficient mitigation even under optimal conditions of superfluous flow. To solve this, we design a dissemination strategy that naturally follows the predicted spreading patterns of the pathogens, optimizing not just for supply volume, but also for its congruency with the anticipated demand. Specifically, we show that epidemics spread relatively uniformly across all destinations, prompting us to introduce an equality constraint into our dissemination that prioritizes supply homogeneity. This strategy may, at times, slow down the supply rate in certain locations, however, thanks to its egalitarian nature, which mimics the flow of the pathogens, it provides a dramatic leap in overall mitigation efficiency, potentially saving more lives with orders of magnitude less resources.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Prevention of angle-closure glaucoma: balancing risk and benefit

Primary angle-closure glaucoma (PACG) is an important, preventable cause of visual loss. PACG affects 20 million people, and has blinded over 5 million globally [1]. Although it is well established that Asian people are at greater risk than white people of European origin [2, 3], an estimated 1.6 million white Europeans, 581,000 white US citizens and 130,000 white Britons have visual field loss from PACG [4]. The results of two major clinical trials have transformed the evidence-base informing management of PACG. The EAGLE trial clearly demonstrates that anyone with PACG, and those with an intraocular pressure (IOP)"‰>"‰30"‰mmHg resulting from primary angle-closure (PAC), should be offered clear lens extraction as the first intervention. This offers better disease control (better pressure control with less medication), better quality of life, and is more cost effective when compared to the standard care of laser peripheral iridotomy (LPI) [5].
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Unconventional excitonic states with phonon sidebands in layered silicon diphosphide

In the version of this article initially published, an additional affiliation was mistakenly listed for Angel Rubio, which has now been removed from the HTML and PDF versions of the article. These authors contributed equally: Ling Zhou, Junwei Huang, Lukas Windgaetter. National Laboratory of Solid State Microstructures, Jiangsu Key Laboratory...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Studies on the antiviral activity of chebulinic acid against dengue and chikungunya viruses and in silico investigation of its mechanism of inhibition

Chebulinic acid (CA), originally isolated from the flower extract of the plant Terminalia chebula, has been shown to inhibit infection of herpes simplex virus-2 (HSV-2), suggestively by inhibiting the host entry step of viral infection. Like HSV-2, the dengue virus (DENV) and chikungunya virus (CHIKV) also use receptor glycosaminoglycans (GAG) to gain host entry, therefore, the activity of CA was tested against these viruses. Co-treatment of 8Â ÂµM CA with DENV-2 caused 2 log decrease in the virus titer (4.0 log10FFU/mL) at 120Â h post infection, compared to virus control (5.95 log10FFU/mL). In contrast, no inhibitory effect of CA was observed against CHIKV infection under any condition. The mechanism of action of CA was investigated in silico by employing DENV-2 and CHIKV envelope glycoproteins. During docking, CA demonstrated equivalent binding at multiple sites on DENV-2 envelope protein, including GAG binding site, which have previously been reported to play a crucial role in host attachment and fusion, indicating blocking of these sites. However, CA did not show binding to the GAG binding site on envelope protein-2 of CHIKV. The in vitro and in silico findings suggest that CA possesses the ability to inhibit DENV-2 infection at the entry stage of its infection cycle and may be developed as a potential therapeutic agent against it.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Antiperistaltic effect and safety of -menthol for esophagogastroduodenoscopy in the elderly with contraindication to hyoscine-N-butylbromide

Hyoscine-N-butylbromide (HBB) is the most used antiperistaltic agent during esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD). However, almost half of the elderly have a contraindication to HBB. We aimed to evaluate l-menthol's antiperistaltic effect and safety for EGD in the elderly with contraindication to HBB. This prospective, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study screened 86 elderly patients (â‰¥"‰65Â years old) scheduled to undergo EGD, and 52 of them with contraindication to HBB were enrolled. The participants were randomized to receive l-menthol (n"‰="‰26) or a placebo (n"‰="‰26), which was locally sprayed on the gastric antrum endoscopically. The proportion of patients with no or mild peristalsis after medication and at the end of EGD was significantly higher in the l-menthol group (76.9%) than in the placebo group (11.5%, p"‰<"‰0.001). l-Menthol administration significantly reduced peristaltic grade, improved contraction parameters, and eased intragastric examination relative to the placebo (p"‰<"‰0.001, respectively). Hemodynamic changes, adverse events, and discomfort levels of patients were similar between the two groups. l-Menthol is an effective and safe alternative antiperistaltic medication for EGD in elderly patients with contraindication to HBB. Further large, randomized trials are required to clarify whether l-menthol can lead to better detection yield in the elderly.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Forest Fire Clustering for single-cell sequencing combines iterative label propagation with parallelized Monte Carlo simulations

In the era of single-cell sequencing, there is a growing need to extract insights from data with clustering methods. Here, we introduce Forest Fire Clustering, an efficient and interpretable method for cell-type discovery from single-cell data. Forest Fire Clustering makes minimal prior assumptions and, different from current approaches, calculates a non-parametric posterior probability that each cell is assigned a cell-type label. These posterior distributions allow for the evaluation of a label confidence for each cell and enable the computation of "label entropies", highlighting transitions along developmental trajectories. Furthermore, we show that Forest Fire Clustering can make robust, inductive inferences in an online-learning context and can readily scale to millions of cells. Finally, we demonstrate that our method outperforms state-of-the-art clustering approaches on diverse benchmarks of simulated and experimental data. Overall, Forest Fire Clustering is a useful tool for rare cell type discovery in large-scale single-cell analysis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

hnRNPC induces isoform shifts in miR-21-5p leading to cancer development

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. MicroRNA (miRNA) processing is a critical step in mature miRNA production. Its dysregulation leads to an increase in miRNA isoforms with heterogenous 5"²-ends (isomiRs), which can recognize distinct target sites because of their shifted seed sequence. Although some miRNA genes display productive expression of their 5"²-isomiRs in cancers, how their production is controlled and how 5"²-isomiRs affect tumor progression have yet to be explored. In this study, based on integrative analyses of high-throughput sequencing data produced by our group and publicly available data, we demonstrate that primary miR-21 (pri-miR-21) is processed into the cancer-specific isomiR isomiR-21-5p"‰|"‰Â±1, which suppresses growth hormone receptor (GHR) in liver cancer. Treatment with antagomirs against isomiR-21-5p"‰|"‰Â±1 inhibited the in vitro tumorigenesis of liver cancer cells and allowed the recovery of GHR, whereas the introduction of isomiR-21-5p"‰|"‰Â±1 mimics attenuated these effects. These effects were validated in a mouse model of spontaneous liver cancer. Heterogeneous nuclear ribonucleoprotein C and U2 small nuclear RNA auxiliary factor 2 were predicted to bind upstream of pre-miR-21 via a poly-(U) motif and influence Drosha processing to induce the production of isomiR-21-5p"‰|"‰Â±1. Our findings suggest an oncogenic function for the non-canonical isomiR-21-5p"‰|"‰Â±1 in liver cancer, and its production was shown to be regulated by hnRNPC.
CANCER
Nature.com

The perceptions and attitudes of qualified dental therapists towards a diagnostic role in the provision of paediatric dental care

Objectives This study explored the perceptions and attitudes of qualified UK dental therapists (DTs) to act in a diagnostic role in the dental care of paediatric patients. Methods A mixed methods study. An electronic questionnaire was sent out to the members of associations and closed social networking groups for qualified DTs across the UK. The questionnaire explored the training, clinical experience and working practices of the participants and measured their agreements with applicable statements using Likert scale scores. Semi-structured interviews were also undertaken to explore how UK DTs perceived a diagnostic role for them and what barriers and facilitators they experienced.
HEALTH SERVICES
Nature.com

Author Correction: Limited surface impacts of the January 2021 sudden stratospheric warming

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28836-1, published online 3 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 5, in which the legend incorrectly states that the magenta/black shading indicates downward/upward wave propagation This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
BOULDER, CO
Nature.com

Diagonal integration of multimodal single-cell data: potential pitfalls and paths forward

Diagonal integration of multimodal single-cell data emerges as a trending topic. However, empowering diagonal methods for novel biological discoveries requires bridging huge gaps. Here, we comment on potential risks and future directions of diagonal integration for multimodal single-cell data. With the advance of new single-cell technologies, single-cell computational analysis has...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: An open label randomized clinical trial of Indomethacin for mild and moderate hospitalised Covid-19 patients

The original version of this Article contained an error. Supplementary data file 1 containing anonymised patient data was inadvertently omitted. The original Article has been corrected. Department of Nephrology, MIOT International, Chennai, 600089, India. Rajan Ravichandran. Adjunct Faculty, Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM), Chennai, Tamil Nadu, 600036, India. Rajan...
PUBLIC HEALTH

