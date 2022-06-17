ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

The novel FGFR inhibitor F1-7 induces DNA damage and cell death in colon cells

By Yanan Liu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) signaling influenced tumour occurrence and development. Overexpression of FGFR had been observed in many types of cancers, including colon cancer. FGFR inhibitor is considered to be effective in treating colon cancer patients. Methods. First, the kinase inhibition rate was determined. MTT, western blotting, colony...

The CDK1/TFCP2L1/ID2 cascade offers a novel combination therapy strategy in a preclinical model of bladder cancer

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. Aberrant activation of embryogenesis-related molecular programs in urothelial bladder cancer (BC) is associated with stemness features related to oncogenic dedifferentiation and tumor metastasis. Recently, we reported that overexpression of transcription factor CP2-like protein-1 (TFCP2L1) and its phosphorylation at Thr177 by cyclin-dependent kinase-1 (CDK1) play key roles in regulating bladder carcinogenesis. However, the clinical relevance and therapeutic potential of this novel CDK1-TFCP2L1 molecular network remain elusive. Here, we demonstrated that inhibitor of DNA binding-2 (ID2) functions as a crucial mediator by acting as a direct repressive target of TFCP2L1 to modulate the stemness features and survival of BC cells. Low ID2 and high CDK1 expression were significantly associated with unfavorable clinical characteristics. TFCP2L1 downregulated ID2 by directly binding to its promoter region. Consistent with these findings, ectopic expression of ID2 or treatment with apigenin, a chemical activator of ID2, triggered apoptosis and impaired the proliferation, suppressed the stemness features, and reduced the invasive capacity of BC cells. Combination treatment with the specific CDK1 inhibitor RO-3306 and apigenin significantly suppressed tumor growth in an orthotopic BC xenograft animal model. This study demonstrates the biological role and clinical utility of ID2 as a direct target of the CDK1-TFCP2L1 pathway for modulating the stemness features of BC cells.
CANCER
Post-operative radioactive iodine administration in patients with low-risk thyroid cancer

Radioactive iodine (RAI) treatment is used in patients with thyroid cancer to treat disease and to eradicate normal thyroid remnants. Routine post-operative administration of RAI is no longer indicated in patients with low risk thyroid cancer and might instead be used selectively in patients with a post-operative high serum level of thyroglobulin.
CANCER
Mitochondrial Sirt3 serves as a biomarker for sepsis diagnosis and mortality prediction

The purpose of this study is to determine whether the levels of serum Sirt3 correlate with disease severity and perfusion indicators in septic patients, as well as to assess the clinical value of Sirt3 as a potential novel marker for sepsis diagnosis and mortality prediction. A total of 79 patients in the ICU were included in the study, of which 28 were postoperatively noninfectious and the remaining 51 patients were all diagnosed with sepsis during the study period. The levels of Sirt3 were detected and dynamically monitored by enzyme-linked adsorption method, Pearson or Spearman coefficient for correlation analysis between Sirt3 and clinical indicators, ROC curve for evaluation of diagnosis and mortality prediction, Kaplan"“Meier method for the significance of Sirt3 in 28-day survival. The serum levels of Sirt3 were lower in the sepsis patients on day 1 (P"‰<"‰0.0001), and the septic shock group had lower Sirt3 levels than the sepsis group (P"‰="‰0.013). Sirt3 had good negative correlations with SOFA scores both in sepsis and septic shock groups (Pearson: r2"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.424, âˆ’"‰0.518; P"‰="‰0.011, 0.040), and Sirt3 correlated strongly with ScvO2 in the septic shock group (Pearson: r2"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.679, P"‰="‰0.004) and with PCT in the sepsis group (Pearson: r2"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.409, P"‰="‰0.015). Sirt3 not only performed well in identifying sepsis (AUC"‰="‰0.995, 95% CI 0.987"“1, P"‰<"‰0.0001) but also greatly enhanced lactate's specificity in detecting septic shock (from 91.43 to 94.29%). Patients in the low Sirt3 group had higher ScvO2, lactate, APACHE II score, SOFA score, longer ICU stays, and worse indicators of inflammation (TNF-Î±, IL-6) and infection (PCT) than those in the high Sirt3 group (P"‰<"‰0.05). Additionally, Sirt3 can predict mortality of sepsis (AUC"‰="‰0.746, 95% CI 0.571"“0.921, P"‰="‰0.022), patients with serum Sirt3"‰<"‰10.07Â pg/ml have a lower 28-day survival (log-rank P"‰="‰0.008). Low serum levels of Sirt3 are significantly correlated with the disease severity. At the same time, Sirt3 increases the sensitivity of lactate to detect "cellular hypoxia" in septic shock. Sirt3 is a promising biomarker for the diagnosis of sepsis and predicting mortality risk in septic patients.
SCIENCE
Ca-mediated mitochondrial inner membrane permeabilization induces cell death independently of Bax and Bak

The ability of mitochondria to buffer a rapid rise in cytosolic Ca2+ is a hallmark of proper cell homeostasis. Here, we employed m-3M3FBS, a putative phospholipase C (PLC) agonist, to explore the relationships between intracellular Ca2+ imbalance, mitochondrial physiology, and cell death. m-3M3FBS induced a potent dose-dependent Ca2+ release from the endoplasmic reticulum (ER), followed by a rise in intra-mitochondrial Ca2+. When the latter exceeded the organelle buffering capacity, an abrupt mitochondrial inner membrane permeabilization (MIMP) occurred, releasing matrix contents into the cytosol. MIMP was followed by cell death that was independent of Bcl-2 family members and inhibitable by the intracellular Ca2+ chelator BAPTA-AM. Cyclosporin A (CsA), capable of blocking the mitochondrial permeability transition (MPT), completely prevented cell death induced by m-3M3FBS. However, CsA acted upstream of mitochondria by preventing Ca2+ release from ER stores. Therefore, loss of Ca2+ intracellular balance and mitochondrial Ca2+ overload followed by MIMP induced a cell death process that is distinct from Bcl-2 family-regulated mitochondrial outer membrane permeabilization (MOMP). Further, the inhibition of cell death by CsA or its analogues can be independent of effects on the MPT.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Cell#Colorectal Cancer#T Cell#Cell Cycle#Cell Proliferation#Fgfr#Mtt#Edu#F1 7#Mapk
Small extracellular vesicle PD-L1 in cancer: the knowns and unknowns

According to the conventional wisdom, programmed death protein 1 ligand (PD-L1)-mediated immunosuppression was based on the physical contact between tumor cells and T cells in the tumor microenvironment. Recent studies demonstrated that PD-L1 was also highly expressed on the surface of tumor cell-derived small extracellular vesicles (sEVs). PD-L1 on sEVs, which could also directly bind to PD-1 on T cells, has a vital function in immunosuppression and immunotherapy resistance. Due to the heterogeneity and dynamic changes of PD-L1 expression on tumor cells, developing sEV PD-L1 as a predictive biomarker for the clinical responses to immunotherapy could be an attractive option. In this review, we summarized and discussed the latest researches and advancements on sEV PD-L1, including the biogenesis and secretion mechanisms, isolation and detection strategies, as well as the biological functions of sEV PD-L1. In the meantime, we highlighted the application potential of sEV PD-L1 as diagnostic and prognostic markers in tumor, especially for predicting the clinical responses to anti-PD-1/PD-L1 immunotherapies. In particular, with the gradual deepening of the studies, challenges and problems regarding the further understanding and application of sEV PD-L1 have begun to emerge. Based on the current research status, we summarized the potential challenges and possible solutions, and prospected several key directions for future studies of sEV PD-L1. Collectively, by highlighting the important knowns and unknowns of sEV PD-L1, our present review would help to light the way forward for the field of sEV PD-L1 and to avoid unnecessary blindness and detours.
CANCER
Microsatellite instability in gastrointestinal cancers

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Berardinelli GN, DurÃ£es R, Mafra da Costa A, Bragagnoli A, AntÃ´nio de Oliveira M, Pereira R, et al. Association of microsatellite instability (MSI) status with the 5-year outcome and genetic ancestry in a large Brazilian cohort of colorectal cancer. Eur J Hum Genet. 2022. in press.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Prevention of angle-closure glaucoma: balancing risk and benefit

Primary angle-closure glaucoma (PACG) is an important, preventable cause of visual loss. PACG affects 20 million people, and has blinded over 5 million globally [1]. Although it is well established that Asian people are at greater risk than white people of European origin [2, 3], an estimated 1.6 million white Europeans, 581,000 white US citizens and 130,000 white Britons have visual field loss from PACG [4]. The results of two major clinical trials have transformed the evidence-base informing management of PACG. The EAGLE trial clearly demonstrates that anyone with PACG, and those with an intraocular pressure (IOP)"‰>"‰30"‰mmHg resulting from primary angle-closure (PAC), should be offered clear lens extraction as the first intervention. This offers better disease control (better pressure control with less medication), better quality of life, and is more cost effective when compared to the standard care of laser peripheral iridotomy (LPI) [5].
PUBLIC HEALTH
Contemporary trends in the surgical management of urinary incontinence after radical prostatectomy in the United States

Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases (2022)Cite this article. To identify trends, costs, and predictors in the use of different surgical procedures for post-radical prostatectomy incontinence (PPI). Materials and methods. We identified 21,589 men who were diagnosed with localized prostate cancer (PCa) and treated with radical prostatectomy (RP) from 2003 to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health
Diseases & Treatments
China
Cancer
MicroRNA-21 promotes pancreatic Î² cell function through modulating glucose uptake

Pancreatic Î² cell dysfunction contributes to the pathogenesis of type 2 diabetes. MiR-21 has been shown to be induced in the islets of glucose intolerant patients and type 2 diabetic mice. However, the role of miR-21 in the regulation of pancreatic Î² cell function remains largely elusive. In the current study, we identify the pathway by which miR-21 regulates glucose-stimulated insulin secretion utilizing mice lacking miR-21 in their Î² cells (miR-21Î²KO). We find that miR-21Î²KO mice develop glucose intolerance due to impaired glucose-stimulated insulin secretion. Mechanistic studies reveal that miR-21 enhances glucose uptake and subsequently promotes insulin secretion by up-regulating Glut2 expression in a miR-21-Pdcd4-AP-1 dependent pathway. Over-expression of Glut2 in knockout islets results in rescue of the impaired glucose-stimulated insulin secretion. Furthermore, we demonstrate that delivery of miR-21 into the pancreas of type 2 diabetic db/db male mice is able to promote Glut2 expression and reduce blood glucose level. Taking together, our results reveal that miR-21 in islet Î² cell promotes insulin secretion and support a role for miR-21 in the regulation of pancreatic Î² cell function in type 2 diabetes.
SCIENCE
Author Correction: An open label randomized clinical trial of Indomethacin for mild and moderate hospitalised Covid-19 patients

The original version of this Article contained an error. Supplementary data file 1 containing anonymised patient data was inadvertently omitted. The original Article has been corrected. Department of Nephrology, MIOT International, Chennai, 600089, India. Rajan Ravichandran. Adjunct Faculty, Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM), Chennai, Tamil Nadu, 600036, India. Rajan...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Histidine phosphorylation in human cells; a needle or phantom in the haystack?

It has been suggested that in mammalian cells histidine residues in proteins may become as frequently phosphorylated as serine, threonine and tyrosine, and may play a key role in mammalian signaling. Here we applied a robust workflow that earlier allowed us to detect histidine phosphorylation in bacteria unambiguously, to probe for histidine phosphorylation in four human cell lines. Initially, seemingly hundreds of protein histidine phosphorylations were picked up in all studied human cell lines. However, careful examination of the data, and several control experiments, led us to the conclusion that >99% of these initially assigned pHis sites were not genuine, and should be site localized to neighboring Ser/Thr residues. Nevertheless, our methods are selective enough to detect just a handful of genuine pHis sites in mammalian cells, representing well-known enzymatic intermediates. Consequently, we do not find any evidence in our data supporting that protein histidine phosphorylation plays a role in mammalian signaling.
SCIENCE
CD73 downregulation by EGFR-targeted liposomal CD73 siRNA potentiates antitumor effect of liposomal doxorubicin in 4T1 tumor-bearing mice

Blocking CD73 ectonucleotidase has been proposed as a potential therapeutic approach for cancer treatment. The present study aimed to investigate the antitumor effect of a novel EGFR-Targeted liposomal CD73 siRNA formulation in combination therapy with liposomal doxorubicin in the 4T1 mouse model. CD73 siRNA was encapsulated into nanoliposomes by the ethanol injection method. After preparation, characterization, morphology, and stability evaluation of formulations, the toxicity was measured by MTT assay. Uptake assay and efficiency of the liposomal formulations were investigated on the 4T1 cell line. The liposomal formulation containing CD73 siRNA was targeted with GE11 peptide for in vivo evaluations. Following biodistribution analysis, the antitumor activity of prepared formulations in combination with liposomal doxorubicin was studied in mice bearing 4T1 metastatic breast cancer cells. Finally, the induction of immune response of formulations in concomitant treatment with liposomal doxorubicin was evaluated in the tumor microenvironment of a mouse model of breast cancer. The size of prepared liposomal formulations at N/P"‰="‰16 for the liposomal CD73 siRNA and GE11-liposomal CD73 siRNA groups were 89 nm"‰Â±"‰4.4 and 95 nm"‰Â±"‰6.6, respectively. The nanoparticle's PDI was less than 0.3 and their surface charge was below 10 mV. The results demonstrated that N/P"‰="‰16 yielded the best encapsulation efficiency which was 94%"‰Â±"‰3.3. AFM results showed that the liposomes were spherical in shape and were less than 100 nm in size. The results of the MTT assay showed significant toxicity of the liposomes containing CD73 siRNA during the 48-h cell culture. Real-time PCR and flow cytometry results showed that liposomes containing CD73 siRNA could effectively downregulate CD73 expression. Liposomal formulations were able to significantly downregulate CD73 gene expression, in vivo. However, CD73 downregulation efficiency was significantly higher for the targeted form compared to the non-targeted formulation (P value"‰<"‰0.01). The combination showed maximum tumor growth delay with remarkable survival improvement compared to the control group. Studying the immune responses in the treatment groups which received doxorubicin, showed decreased number of lymphocytes in the tumor environment. However, this decrease was lower in the combination therapy group. Finally, our results clearly showed that CD73 downregulation increases the activity of CD8+ lymphocytes (IFN-â„½ production) and also significantly decreases the Foxp3 in the CD25+ lymphocytes compared to the control group. GE11-Lipo CD73 siRNA formulation can efficiently knockdown CD73 ectonucleotidase. Also, the efficacy of liposomal doxorubicin is significantly enhanced via the downregulation of CD73 ectonucleotidase.
SCIENCE
Could artificial intelligence hijack author contributions?

University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan. University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan. University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan. Artificial intelligence (AI) translator services can help authors by checking the logical structure and content validity of their research manuscripts. But as AI advances, it could reshape pivotal discussions in the paper and undercut the authors’ input. Employing such services to interpret the data or ‘spin’ the findings for greater impact could have serious implications for research integrity.
ENGINEERING
hnRNPC induces isoform shifts in miR-21-5p leading to cancer development

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. MicroRNA (miRNA) processing is a critical step in mature miRNA production. Its dysregulation leads to an increase in miRNA isoforms with heterogenous 5"²-ends (isomiRs), which can recognize distinct target sites because of their shifted seed sequence. Although some miRNA genes display productive expression of their 5"²-isomiRs in cancers, how their production is controlled and how 5"²-isomiRs affect tumor progression have yet to be explored. In this study, based on integrative analyses of high-throughput sequencing data produced by our group and publicly available data, we demonstrate that primary miR-21 (pri-miR-21) is processed into the cancer-specific isomiR isomiR-21-5p"‰|"‰Â±1, which suppresses growth hormone receptor (GHR) in liver cancer. Treatment with antagomirs against isomiR-21-5p"‰|"‰Â±1 inhibited the in vitro tumorigenesis of liver cancer cells and allowed the recovery of GHR, whereas the introduction of isomiR-21-5p"‰|"‰Â±1 mimics attenuated these effects. These effects were validated in a mouse model of spontaneous liver cancer. Heterogeneous nuclear ribonucleoprotein C and U2 small nuclear RNA auxiliary factor 2 were predicted to bind upstream of pre-miR-21 via a poly-(U) motif and influence Drosha processing to induce the production of isomiR-21-5p"‰|"‰Â±1. Our findings suggest an oncogenic function for the non-canonical isomiR-21-5p"‰|"‰Â±1 in liver cancer, and its production was shown to be regulated by hnRNPC.
CANCER
Publisher Correction: Stable inheritance of H3.3-containing nucleosomes during mitotic cell divisions

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-30298-4, published online 06 May 2022. In this article the author name Zhiguo Zhang was incorrectly written as Zhiguo Zhaang. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Xiaowei Xu, Shoufu Duan. Authors and Affiliations. Institute for Cancer Genetics, Columbia...
SCIENCE
Forest Fire Clustering for single-cell sequencing combines iterative label propagation with parallelized Monte Carlo simulations

In the era of single-cell sequencing, there is a growing need to extract insights from data with clustering methods. Here, we introduce Forest Fire Clustering, an efficient and interpretable method for cell-type discovery from single-cell data. Forest Fire Clustering makes minimal prior assumptions and, different from current approaches, calculates a non-parametric posterior probability that each cell is assigned a cell-type label. These posterior distributions allow for the evaluation of a label confidence for each cell and enable the computation of "label entropies", highlighting transitions along developmental trajectories. Furthermore, we show that Forest Fire Clustering can make robust, inductive inferences in an online-learning context and can readily scale to millions of cells. Finally, we demonstrate that our method outperforms state-of-the-art clustering approaches on diverse benchmarks of simulated and experimental data. Overall, Forest Fire Clustering is a useful tool for rare cell type discovery in large-scale single-cell analysis.
SCIENCE
Publisher Correction: Unconventional excitonic states with phonon sidebands in layered silicon diphosphide

In the version of this article initially published, an additional affiliation was mistakenly listed for Angel Rubio, which has now been removed from the HTML and PDF versions of the article. These authors contributed equally: Ling Zhou, Junwei Huang, Lukas Windgaetter. National Laboratory of Solid State Microstructures, Jiangsu Key Laboratory...
CHEMISTRY
The perceptions and attitudes of qualified dental therapists towards a diagnostic role in the provision of paediatric dental care

Objectives This study explored the perceptions and attitudes of qualified UK dental therapists (DTs) to act in a diagnostic role in the dental care of paediatric patients. Methods A mixed methods study. An electronic questionnaire was sent out to the members of associations and closed social networking groups for qualified DTs across the UK. The questionnaire explored the training, clinical experience and working practices of the participants and measured their agreements with applicable statements using Likert scale scores. Semi-structured interviews were also undertaken to explore how UK DTs perceived a diagnostic role for them and what barriers and facilitators they experienced.
HEALTH SERVICES

