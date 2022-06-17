ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Taylor Snow Signs with UNM Softball

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— University of New Mexico head softball coach Nicole Dickson is wasting no time in getting to work building the 2023 roster, securing her first signee as the Lobo head coach. Taylor Snow, a right-handed pitcher from Columbia, La.,...

KRQE News 13

Gladiators lose to AZ Rattlers Saturday, 58-38

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Gladiators losing streak continues against the Arizona Rattlers. DC lost to Arizona once again on Saturday in New Mexico, 58-38. The Gladiators are now riding a two-game losing streak and hold a 6-7 overall record on the year. Up next, the Gladiators will hit the road to play Northern […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque fighters shine in Johnny Tapia memorial boxing card

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 10 year memorial boxing event honoring the late world champion Johnny Tapia took place on Friday night. The event was filled with fighters representing Albuquerque, and all of their hands were raised victorious. For the main event of the evening, Josh “Pitbull” Torres welcomed an undefeated challenger from California, Reggie Harris, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Frontier, Golden Pride celebrating big anniversaries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An iconic restaurant in the Duke City is celebrating half a century in business. Frontier and Golden Pride restaurants are celebrating their big anniversary with a party. Saturday, they invited more than 200 of their friends, family, as well as current and former employees. When they started Frontier in 1971, it only […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Scattered heavy rain continues this evening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Our state continues seeing heavier rainfall for the third consecutive day from the sudden onset of the monsoon. This time, parts of eastern NM are seeing scattered storms this evening too. Several lines of storms broke out across western and eastern New Mexico extending northward into Colorado. So these are some widespread storms, to say the least. The storms eventually turn into softer rain showers after sunset tonight with patchy showers and sprinkles through midnight. We have flash flood warnings and watches in effect this evening. Our flooding concerns remain highest over the Sandoval and Santa Fe counties then again in Cibola County near Grants.
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

New Mexico bartender named top 15 in the nation

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the best bartenders in the nation is right here in New Mexico. After being crowned one of the top 15 in the country, a Santa Fe bartender is competing this weekend to hopefully be crowned the best in the nation and move on to global competition. If it has to […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Monsoon rain breaks dry streak

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Keep the umbrella handy this weekend as more afternoon showers and storms are in the forecast. It’ll be fairly similar to Friday with the heaviest rain falling west of I-25 near the Continental Divide. The ABQ metro area will see more late showers once again as we ended our 78-day dry streak, marking the 12th longest in our history. Suddenly we find ourselves in a very different pattern, thanks to a big change in the upper-level winds. They’re now more southerly bringing both Gulf and Pacific moisture into our state. As we welcome the rain, however, there will be threats for local flash flooding around the burn scars from the larger wildfires. Temperatures continue their cooling trend with all the humidity, clouds, and rain in the area. We already collected more than 0.30″ from the Sunport, not bad for the first day of the monsoon.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sawmill Market sees boost in business thanks to viral interview

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the new season of Stranger Things continues to get national attention, a recent interview is bringing that spotlight on a local Albuquerque business. Billions of eyes have seen the show, also seeing the cameos of some notable Albuquerque locations. “If you watch the series, you see a lot of filming being […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
US News and World Report

New Mexico Man Breathes Sigh of Relief After Lung Transplant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Rudy Lucero believes in miracles. He sees one each time he looks in the mirror. The Albuquerque resident is recovering in a Colorado hospital after having a May 2 double lung transplant, made necessary after a COVID-19 infection scarred his lungs and made breathing nearly impossible.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Stormy weekend for much of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures are very mild across all of the state Friday morning, but highs will stay a few degrees cooler due to rain and clouds. A few showers and storms are making their way through southeast New Mexico, mostly in Eddy and Chaves counties this morning. These are bringing heavy downpours, thunder and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rain showers continue across the west half this morning

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Happy Father’s Day everyone! Keep those umbrellas handy today as more steady to heavy rainfall is in the forecast. We still have plenty of moisture in play and active showers particularly near Socorro this morning. Expect the lighter rain showers to continue across the west. The ABQ metro area’s skies are overcast with the muggier conditions in place. Some isolated foggy conditions are likely through the morning over the higher spots near the Continental Divide.
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico June 17 – June 23

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from June 17 – June 23 around New Mexico. June 17-19 – Summertime in Old Town – Plan to visit Historic Old Town this weekend and enjoy free, live, and local entertainment. For the full entertainment schedule, visit the city’s website.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Information sought in Santa Fe shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police are investigating a shooting they say happened Saturday morning. When police arrived at the 600 block of Gomez Street around 6:20 a.m., they located a 70-year-old woman who had been shot in the leg. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say details are […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

El Rancho las Golondrinas celebrate 50 years with 50 events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – El Rancho de las Golondrinas, is a museum focused on the Spanish, Mexican, and territorial periods of history in New Mexico. This year they are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their festival season. In addition to general admission, they also host nine festivals a year,...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Tiny Home Village murals expected to be completed soon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County’s Tiny Home Village will soon have some brand new murals. They’re being created by artist Jodie Herrera and are in the welcoming area of the village. The murals feature native flowers and the transformation of caterpillars into butterflies. Officials say the murals are expected to be completed by the end of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Finally…rain in the forecast!

It begins today: the monsoon season thanks to a strong storm building along the west coast. This will pull moisture from the Pacific Ocean and shift our upper level winds more southerly. Another big help is the ridge of high pressure to our east pulling Gulf moisture into the Southwest as well. So all this equals an earlier onset to the monsoon season. We’ll take it given the dry and windy spring. Santa Fe already broke their dry streak Thursday with rain in the afternoon. It was their 3rd longest dry streak on record. Albuquerque’s lives on, but is in jeopardy beginning this afternoon. The greatest chance for scattered storms will be across the mountains and areas near the Continental Divide. Eastern NM stays dry through the first half of the weekend though where temps will still be very hot, in the upper 90s to around 100°. Otherwise, west and central NM begins cooling off, even trending below average.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD catches I-25 drag racer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local law enforcement continues to crack down on street racing. According to a criminal complaint, APD’s helicopter reported two vehicles doing donuts in the parking lot of a theatre. Shortly after, the two began drag racing on southbound I-25 while it was raining and the road was slick. The officer says the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Two men arrested in Belen homicide

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Belen police are investigating a homicide that happened Friday night. Officers arrived to the area of 1st St. and Mirabel Ave., responding to a shots fired call. They say initial reports were that a man had been shot during a confrontation with two other people who called the police. When police arrived, […]
BELEN, NM
cnm.edu

This CNM Student Just Got Accepted to Yale

Back in 2020, Katherine Marshall was running her dance studio and helping train both dancers and competitive figure skaters. But then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and she had to shut down and figure out what to do next. “We all thought the shutdown would be just a couple weeks. But...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

